By JIM TAYLOR
Correspondent
LAKE PLACID — The Avon Park Youth Football Pee Wee team put a slight damper on the Lake Placid homecoming celebrations, beating the Green Dragons 23-14, to prevent Lake Placid from getting a five game sweep of the Red Devils as the Green Dragons won the other four games held last Saturday.
The game started out well for the Green Dragons, recovering a fumble on the Red Devils’ first drive at the Avon Park 38.
Lake Placid systematically drove down the field, capping the drive with a 7-yard run by Jermain Simmons Jr. to take an early 6-0 lead in the first quarter.
Lake Placid appeared to extend that lead late in the first quarter, driving to the Red Devil 13 before losing a fumble to kill the drive.
Starting on their own 18, Avon Park drove to the Lake Placid 3 before the Green Dragon defense stiffened and forced a turnover on downs with 8:34 in the second quarter.
Avon Park later did score with 2:48 left in the second on a 5-yard run by Cameron Fuse, who also kicked the 2 point conversion to give the Red Devils an 8-6 halftime lead.
The defensive battle continued in the second half as neither team scored in the third quarter as the Red Devils held a tenuous 8-6 lead to start the fourth.
The Red Devils gave themselves some breathing room early in the fourth quarter as Fuse scored his second touchdown of the game on a 32-yard touchdown run around the left side to put Avon Park up 15-6 with 8:54 left in the game.
With 7:43 left in the game, Avon Park intercepted a Lake Placid pass at the Lake Placid 38-yard line. The Red Devils later converted the turnover into a touchdown on a 2 yard run by Sonayi Lewis with 3:57 remaining in the game to take a 23-6 lead after the two point kick by Fuse.
Lake Placid showed they could answer quickly as Simmons threw a screen pass to Qweleco McKeithan for a 45-yard touchdown pass. Jayden Godinez kicked the 2-point conversion to make the score 23-14, 3:35 left and Lake Placid still needing two scores.
Lake Placid utilized the stiff winds to pin the Red Devils inside their own 10 on the ensuing kickoff, but they were not able to stop Avon Park from obtaining first downs to stop the clock to get the ball back as the Red Devils were able to run the time out and preserve the 23-14 win to improve to 7-1 on the season.
The Red Devils will play their final regular season game of the season this Saturday on the road against the Lake Wales Steelers.
Lake Placid still has two games left, against a pair of Gators, this Saturday on the road against the Saint Pete Gators and at home on October 5 against the Muck City Gators.
