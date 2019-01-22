OSCEOLA COUNTY — A local Avon Park woman died while riding an all-terrain vehicle (ATV) with her 9-year-old grandson, who was driving.
Laura Bizzel, 58, of Avon Park, died Saturday, Jan. 19 as a result of an ATV crash in rural Osceola County, along Eight Mile Ranch Road. Her grandson was driving the ATV when he moved over to let another ATV pass, according to the press release from the Florida Highway Patrol.
As the 9-year-old driver traveled onto another trail, the left side of the ATV traveled up a brim and the vehicle overturned on its left side, the FHP report states.
Bizzell fell out of the vehicle, and the ATV landed on top of her. She died as a result of the crash, which is still under investigation.
