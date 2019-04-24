The 9th Annual Avon Park Rotary Bluegrass & Blueberry Festival will fill Donaldson Park in downtown Avon Park on Saturday, April 27th with music, vendors, food and fun. The entertainment is the rousing bluegrass band, Hwy 41 South. They were so popular and fun to work with in the last two festivals that they are back by popular demand. And this year they have added a fifth member, Tammy White.
There will be the traditional barbecue chicken dinners prepared by the Avon Park Champions Club, the signature blueberry lemonade, and gourmet-variety, freshly picked blueberries from Hinton Farms outside of Frostproof. There is an ice cream truck to complement the blueberry pies and other blueberry bakery goods and a wide variety of other food and drink vendors.
The blueberry bushes are brought in from a Gainesville nursery, and local caladiums are offer by Classic Caladiums, an Avon Park business with an impressive number of patented varieties of caladiums grown on their Zolfo Springs farms. Tips on the successful growing of these plants will be available at the Highlands County Master Gardeners booth.
There is a free Kids Zone, with a local foundation sponsor so there are no charges for the children’s activities that include horse rides, face painting and games. The vendors sell only original arts and crafts, perfect for Mother’s Day gifts, gifts to store away for future celebrations, and that one-of-a-kind art piece to take home.
Included is jewelry, leather goods, hand sewn gifts, special items for dogs and dolls, cottage industry jams, jellies and pickles by Jane Klein of Zolfo Springs. On display will be the 1950 Willy’s Jeep, a domestic model painted and decorated in military style.
Raffle tickets will be sold to support the 2019 Honor Flight of veterans to the Washington D.C. monuments. The winner will be drawn May 4th while the veterans are in D.C.
The Tin Can Tourists vintage trailer and motor coach club will be at the Avon Park Blueberry/Bluegrass Festival. This historic club, once the domain of travelers in the early 1920s who drove Model T Fords and tented along the sides of Florida’s two-lane roads, represents the very beginnings of our nation’s $13-billion-dollar recreational vehicle industry.
“Our tour of vintage campers are a reminder of a simpler time and place,” said the club’s Royal Chief Forrest Bone. “Our members are eager to display their own personal campers and motor coaches, ranging in age from the 1940s to the 1970s. Each one is a beautiful example of America’s love affair with the emerging concept of leisure time, family recreation, and freedom on the open road.”
“Whether it’s an Airstream, an Airfloat, an Ace, or an Aristocrat, our members absolutely love showing off their trailers”, said TCT member Alex Alexander from DeFuniak Springs. “During the tour, many of us display vintage luggage, camping items, tools, and appliances along with our campers. The vintage trailers and coaches can be toured during this one-day event. It’s well worth the drive to see these adorable vintage campers and meet the people who have lovingly restored them to be usable, beautiful and fit their needs. But be forewarned, visitors may leave this event with a firm urge to start searching for their own piece of vintage camping history!”
The festival has no admission nor parking fees, located on E. Main St., on Lake Verona in downtown Avon Park.
For information call 453-4299.
