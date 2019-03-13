Highlands County was represented at Friday’s and Saturday’s Class 1A state wrestling tournament by Avon Park senior Javier Arango, Red Devil sophomore Elvis Rodriguez and Lake Placid sophomore Hunter Lane-Costello.
Arango, who competed in the 285-pound weight class, capped an outstanding season by finishing sixth. Arango earned a medal and stood on the podium with the best wrestlers in the state.
Arango suffered a dislocated elbow while wrestling for third and fourth place. The talented Red Devil senior was unable to wrestle for fifth place because of the injury and came in sixth.
“I am so proud of Javier,” said Avon Park co-wrestling coach Ed Brown. “He had a very tough first match and lost. If you lose again you are eliminated and you go home, but Javier fought some really tough competition, some very big competition that outweighed him by 20 to 40 pounds. He beat them all until he dislocated his left elbow in the match for third place. He had a great season and a solid high school career.”
Avon Park’s Rodriguez wrestled in the 113-pound weight class and lost his first two matches against very tough competition.
“Elvis got to state as a sophomore and that’s quite an accomplishment,” said Brown. “He gained very valuable experience wrestling at the state level against some very high-caliber competition and the experience was priceless.”
Lake Placid’s Lane-Costello wrestled in the very tough 145-pound weight class and lost a pair of matches. The Green Dragon sophomore has a ton of potential and he also gained valuable experience competing against the best grapplers in the state.
“Hunter had a good season and is only going to get better,” said Lake Placid wrestling coach Jason Holden. “He learned a lot wrestling against the best in the state and I know he’s going to work hard to get back here next year.”
