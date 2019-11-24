AVON PARK – The years of hard work and dedication paid off Tuesday for Avon Park Red Devil Trent Lewis. After countless hours on the field, in the batting cages and traveling to and from games, Lewis signed to play Division I baseball for the Appalachian State Mountaineers located in Boone, N.C.
Lewis was the 2018-2019 All-Highlands Baseball Athlete of the Year, was all-county his sophomore and junior years. He plays for the 2019 Orlando Scorpions Founders Club which is the top travel ball team in the country. Lewis is a six-time Perfect Game All-Tournament team player and the 2019 Marucci World Series Home Run Derby Champion (team competition with two teammates).
“This signing means a lot to me,” said Trent Lewis. “It means a lot to be able to do it here (Head Field) on the field and to have everyone come out to watch. It feels good to get this scholarship. I have worked my whole life to play college baseball and especially at a school like Appalachian State.”
Lewis will be a third baseman for the Mountaineers when he starts college this summer.
“I loved everything about Appalachian State, the campus, the area, the coaching staff is awesome and everything about it was a right fit for me,” stated Lewis. “I did have some other D1 offers but Appalachian State, it is a family there and the coaching staff really made me feel at home. I went on a campus tour and it was fun and I was able to see a game while I was there. I have loved playing here at Avon Park it is definitely a family. I am nervous and excited about going.”
The Lewis family is thankful for the community, Appalachian State and the Avon Park coaching staff for their continued support and everything they have done to get Trent to this point.
“My parents have been my biggest support and they have always been there for me,” Lewis said emotionally. “I really appreciate it. I am and I’m not ready to leave. I have enjoyed playing for Avon Park and I don’t want that to end. It is bittersweet.”
Coach Whit Cornell, who retired from coaching last season after 20 years, is extremely proud of Lewis and all of his accomplishments.
“Trent is selfless and is a good team player,” said Cornell. “He swings from left side of the plate with power, he can play multiple positions on the field and can dominate an opposing team on the mound. The main thing that makes him special is that he is a really hard worker and really good person. He is a leader that leads by example and that kind of leadership is contagious. He is very humble and doesn’t like the spotlight and as long as he stays grounded and humble he will be fine in college. I am really proud of him. He is going to a great Division I school. I played high school baseball with his future coach Kermit Smith so that is a special connection and it will be great to see them two working together.”
Dr. and Mrs. Lewis were beaming with pride.
“It has been an amazing process and this is the fruition of all the hard work Trent has done,” said Dr. Eric Lewis, Trent’s father. “It has been years of work, we are proud of him and he has earned it. We’ve milked the process of enjoyment. All those years of watching him play, we did not take that for granted. He is a calm kid with a calm personality and when you put that in with the hard work he has done it makes for a good baseball player. He will have to continue what he is doing in college to succeed. Don’t change on the work ethic, do exactly what he has done his whole life.”
“We are proud of him on and off the field,” stated Stephanie Lewis, Trent’s mother. “He is a great kid and we are proud of his accomplishments. Having this scholarship is confirmation of all of his hard work. All the nights of going down to the cages, all the practices, traveling, vacations that we took that were actually baseball tournaments. We turned his baseball tournaments into family time so it has been fun and exciting for the whole family. We are all proud of him and we are excited for what the future brings to him. It has been a lot of fun to sit back and watch him grow. We are taking it all in. We are not at all ready for him to leave. That is going to be the hardest part, not having him at home but we will be able to enjoy this next chapter with him and be able to see his games.”
First year head coach, six-year assistant coach Kyle Jackson is looking forward to Lewis’ final year with the Red Devils.
“I am very proud of Trent,” said Coach Jackson. “He has definitely put the work in these last three years leading up to his senior year. He is very deserving of this scholarship. I think if he continues to put the extra work in he will succeed in college. He is always at the field on his own time not just at practice. He stays after practice and hits, works on the little things a lot of kids don’t do and that has set him apart from other kids.
Coach Jackson says Lewis has many great qualities.
“He is a great teammate and a good kid,” added Jackson. “He makes good grades and does the right thing. He has a great work ethic. He is versatile and is able to play in any position. It is always hard to lose players each year but players like Trent don’t come around often. He has been a big part of this program so he will be very hard to replace next year.”
