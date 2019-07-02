SEBRING – The Avon Park Red Devils Machine Pitch team remained undefeated in the Dixie Youth Baseball State Tournament with a 20-0 rout of West Seminole on Monday at Max Long Complex.
Avon Park has a perfect record of 4-0 with the last three games being shutouts. Avon Park is one win from clinching the Machine Pitch State Championship and a berth in Machine Pitch World Series.
“It was a good game and we came out swinging,” said Avon Park Coach Mason Cobb. “Our bats were strong and the kids played aggressive on the bases. Words can’t express how proud I am of our boys making it to the championship game. To see where they came from to now. They are playing like a team and I couldn’t ask for more than that.”
In the top of the first Avon Park made its presence known as Haizen Cobb singled, stole second, Kasen Jackson knocked a grounder to shortstop for a single and James Cobb lined a hit to left field driving in H.Cobb. Kolton Elder singled driving in K.Jackson.
J. Cobb stole second and went home when the pitcher was overthrown. Elder stole second and Sergio Duran lined a base hit scoring Elder. Duran stole second and went to third when second was overthrown. Jace Jackson drilled the ball deep into left field for a home run to make it 6-0.
Preston Parker rocketed the ball into left field for a single, stole second and raced home on a base hit by Colton Buice for a 7-0 lead.
Avon Park doubled its lead in the top of the second. Easton Jackson clobbered the ball to centerfield for a triple. Jayden Rodriguez grounded to third for a single and stole second to put runners in scoring position. H.Cobb reached base and K.Jackson stepped to the plate and rocketed the ball into centerfield driving home Jackson, Rodriguez and H.Cobb.
K.Jackson took third when the pitcher was overthrown. J.Cobb hit a liner down the left-field line for a triple plating K.Jackson. Elder grounded out to shortstop sending home K.Jackson for an RBI. Duran launched the ball into left field for an inside-the-park home run.
J.Jackson grounded to third for a single and stole second, Parker reached base and Jackson Hancock plated J.Jackson with a liner to shortstop increasing Avon Park’s lead to an overwhelming 14-0.
“Today we played well,” said Sergio Duran. “My team is awesome and we did really good. It felt great winning MVP today. I am very excited to be playing in the championship. I am going to rest to get ready.”
The Red Devils continued to build their lead in the top of the third. Mason Bennett was on third when Rodriguez hit a rope into left driving in Bennett for an RBI single. Avon Park loaded the bases and J.Cobb stepped to the plate and clobbered the ball into left field for an impressive grand slam. Elder hit a grounder up the middle into centerfield for a single and stole second. Duran launched the ball into left for a double plating Elder for a ribbie increasing Avon Park’s lead to an overpowering 20-0.
“We are going to rest up and get ready to play in the championship game,” Cobb said. “We will be playing Franklin County who is a good team and well coached. They are a very well disciplined team so we will see what happens.”
Avon Park advances to the Dixie Youth Baseball Machine Pitch Championship Game that will take place today at Max Long Complex. Avon Park will take on Franklin County starting at 9 a.m.
