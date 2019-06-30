SEBRING – The Avon Park Red Devil Dixie Youth Machine Pitch All-Star team held off a late rally by the West Volusia All-Star team to capture a 12-7 first-round win in the Division II Dixie State Tournament being held at Max Long Complex on Saturday.
“I know who we are,” said Avon Park Head Coach Mason Cobb “I knew if we hit the ball, we would be fine. We played well in the field for the most part. They are still seven and eight years olds. Teaching them the game is fun in itself, keeping them in the game is another challenge.”
Avon Park took an early lead in the top of the first inning, scoring twice on three hits; singles by Haizen Cobb, James Cobb and Sergio Duran with both of the Cobbs scoring to make the score 2-0.
West Volusia answered with a run in the bottom of the first and two in the second to take a 3-2 lead over Avon Park.
Avon Park tied the score at 3 in the top of the third as Kasen Jackson belted a two-out single into centerfield to score Jayden Rodriquez.
The Red Devils busted the game open in the top of the fourth inning as they pounded out eight hits while scoring seven to take a 10-3 lead.
Duran, Preston Parker, Jace Jackson and Jackson Hancock hit consecutive one-out singles, followed by two-out singles by Colton Brice, H. Cobb and Rodriquez and a double by Easton Jackson accounted for the runs.
Avon Park added two insurance runs in the top of the fifth inning as singles by K. Jackson, J. Cobb, Duran and Parker resulted in runs scored by Jackson and Duran as the Red Devils took a 12-3 lead into the bottom of the sixth inning.
West Volusia did not go down without a fight, getting five hits in the bottom of the sixth inning and scoring four times before Avon Park was able to get the last out to end the West Volusia threat and hold on to a 12-7 win.
With the win, Avon Park is scheduled to play at 11 am this morning against the winner of Saturday’s Sneads vs San Antonio game.
West Volusia plays at 9 a.m. against the loser of the Snead vs San Antonio game.
