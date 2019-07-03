SEBRING – The Avon Park Red Devils made history Tuesday as they won their first Dixie Youth Baseball Machine Pitch State Championship to earn a spot in the World Series in Louisiana.
Avon Park clobbered Franklin County in the Machine Pitch Division II State Championship game at Max Long Complex. The Red Devils brought the 10-run mercy rule into effect and defeated Franklin County 12-2.
“I am glad they sealed the deal,” said Avon Park Coach Mason Cobb. “We had our hearts ripped out at districts and I didn’t want to see that happen again. I am proud of them for fighting. They are coachable and we are able to mold them and shape them. These are kids that want to do what we ask and you are able to do something with a team like that.”
Avon Park jumped into the lead early. Haizen Cobb sent a rope into the left-center field gap for a double. Kasen Jackson hit a fly into the left-center field gap for a double driving home Cobb. James Cobb grounded to shortstop and advanced to third when first was overthrown and K.Jackson went home on the error. Sergio Duran hammered the ball into left field plating K.Jackson for an RBI triple. Kolton Elder hit a sacrifice grounder to shortstop sending home Duran. Jace Jackson hit a pop-up down the left-field line, Franklin County players collided when both of them went for the ball. J.Jackson was able to make it home for an inside-the-park home run increasing Avon Park’s lead to 5-0.
The Red Devils extended their lead in the top of the second inning. Colton Buice laid down a bunt for a single and stole second. Easton Jackson hit a grounder past first base and into right field plating Buice for an RBI giving Avon Park a 6-0 lead.
Franklin County narrowed the deficit in the bottom of the second. Blanton Adair grounded to shortstop and advanced to third when first was overthrown. Camden Roberts drove in Adair with a grounder to shortstop for an RBI bringing the score to 6-1.
“It was a fun game and I hit the ball really hard,” said MVP James “Krew” Cobb. “We made a lot of great plays. Words cannot describe how excited I am to win the state championship. I am overwhelmed. I am super proud of my team making all those great plays, hit the ball hard and scoring all those runs. Winning MVP feels awesome. I have been waiting for it all week and I finally got it during the championship game. We are going to practice hard to get ready for the World Series.”
In the top of the third Avon Park continued to build its lead. J.Cobb hit a single, Duran singled and Elder reached to load the bases. J.Jackson hit a grounder to shortstop for a single driving in J.Cobb and Duran was forced out at third. Preston Parker moved the runners up and Jackson Hancock drove in a run with a base hit and Mason Bennett plated a run with a single for a 9-1 lead.
Top of the fourth the Red Devils add to their lead. H.Cobb singled, and stole second, K.Jackson singled with H.Cobb advancing to third. J.Cobb stepped the plate and hit a rope deep into left field for a three-run homer to make it 12-1.
Franklin County tried to rally in the bottom of the fourth inning. Bases were loaded when Adair hit a grounder to third that bounced off the third baseman, Duran’s chest. Duran did not hesitate and made the throw to first but Joseph was able to score for Franklin County cutting the deficit to 12-2.
Avon Park got the next out to seal the state championship.
“I can’t speak highly enough about these kids and the coaching staff,” Cobb said. “We have an unbelievable coaching staff and I ask them about everything we do. We give it up to the parents too because it all starts with them. I can’t think of the last time a team from Avon Park made it to the World Series. We are going to let these kids be kids. They have been playing for four or five days straight and we are going to let them take a little vacation before we get back on it. There is only one person that can beat them and that is themselves. If they believe in themselves there is no one that can beat them.”
Avon Park won the Dixie Youth Baseball Machine Pitch Division II State Championship for the first time in history. Avon Park will head to Ruston, Louisiana to play in the World Series starting July 26.
