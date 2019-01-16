AVON PARK — An Avon Park woman has been charged with stealing a vehicle from Cape Coral.
Misty Ann Proffitt, 37, of Avon Park, was arrested on Sunday by a deputy from the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office. Proffitt was charged with grand theft of a motor vehicle.
A deputy conducted a traffic stop on Proffit at the intersection of U.S. 27 South and West Morrill Street in Avon Park. During the traffic stop, central dispatch reportedly advised the deputy that the vehicle was stolen out of Cape Coral.
The victim reported the vehicle theft to the Cape Coral Police Department on Nov. 17, 2018. Cape Coral PD confirmed the vehicle was stolen.
According to records from the Highlands County Clerk of Courts, Proffitt was also charged with driving a motor vehicle with a suspended license. The arrest report notes Proffitt identified herself by using her Florida identification card.
