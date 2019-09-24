By KIM LEATHERMAN
Staff Writer
AVON PARK – Emergency dispatchers were kept busy as many residents called in to report on a column of black smoke at about 4:15 p.m. Sunday. The smoke was due to a fire involving two vehicles on the south side of Lake Denton on Memorial Drive. No injuries were reported.
Highlands County Fire Rescue Chief Mark Bashoor said two men on a boat saw the smoke and called 911 from the water. With all the calls “it took a few minutes to find” the fire. Upon arrival it only took about 10 minutes for the crews from Avon Park Fire Department and HCFR units from West Sebring Volunteer Fire Departments to put out the blaze.
According to Bashoor, a newer model Infiniti was parked near a newer pickup truck on a long driveway that had an occupied property. The make of the truck was unknown and the front grill was gone from the fire. Bashoor said the fire was still listed as being under investigation on Monday afternoon.
“There is nothing nefarious there,” he said.
Bashoor felt comfortable with the cause being mechanical and having something to do with the Infiniti’s battery. The blaze caught the truck on fire. Both vehicles did not have anyone in them at the time.
The burning vehicles were at the end of a long sandy drive; Bashoor sent the brush trucks in. The trucks are lighter and have four-wheel drive. The firefighter would end up needing the brush trucks as the vehicle fire caused a small brush fire to ignite. Bashoor said it was under a quarter of an acre.
He estimated the damages from the fire at $80,000. Both vehicles were a total loss.
Yah, right...
How do two cars each have a fire that starts internally.
