Wouldn’t it be great if we all woke up one morning and realized the Trump presidency was just a bad nightmare we had while we were asleep.
We could then face the day knowing we had a wise and just president who respected the law and also respected and represented all Americans regardless of race, religion or ethnicity.
Larry Power
Sebring
