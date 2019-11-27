PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas — Any concern about whether it was appropriate to be playing sports in the Bahamas while parts of the multi-island nation continue to dig out from devastation following Hurricane Dorian are quickly dismissed by officials.
Bahamians not only want the games, they’re counting on them.
One of those events is the Thanksgiving-week Battle 4 Atlantis men’s college basketball tournament — during which there will be broadcasts of the islands’ famous beaches and not just shots of the wreckage Dorian left behind.
“What has happened is after the storm, the word went out that the Bahamas is devastated,” said Ellison “Tommy” Thompson, deputy director general of the Bahamas Ministry of Tourism and Aviation. “But they were not taking into account that the Bahamas is not one island.”
Tourism officials have gone on an “educational tour” that includes easing concerns visitors might have about appearing insensitive by vacationing here.
“Persons have voiced that,” Thompson said. “But we tell them that the best thing you can to help us is we need you to come down and spend the tourism dollars for us to be able to have funds for reconstruction. If you don’t come, you’re going to put us in even worse position.”
Participants in the sporting events — including the eight-team Atlantis tournament opening Wednesday featuring No. 6 North Carolina, No. 8 Gonzaga, No. 11 Oregon and No. 13 Seton Hall — are assisting recovery efforts. That includes UNC senior Brandon Robinson leading a donation drive and Seton Hall raising money for Bahamian relief efforts.
“I think us and these teams going down there, they’ll bring light to the situation that the Bahamas still needs help,” Robinson said in a recent interview with The Associated Press.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.