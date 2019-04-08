High school is the four most crucial years of a person’s life. Every grade we have in our classes is what is used by colleges to select who gets to attend their school, so it is not a coincidence that a huge amount of work accompanies it. The average student spends their school day sitting in an uncomfortable chair and listening to teachers give lectures. After a seven-hour school day, these students are constantly bombarded with essays, worksheets, notes, and textbook problems as homework. The icing on the cake is that a large amount of high school students participate in sports that consume a large amount of time you normally dedicate to homework.
So one may ask, how do we do it? How are we able to balance our time for school and time for our athletic lives?
As a student athlete, homework is the last thing I want to hear about after a long game. In some instances, I have walked out of Firemen’s Field limping and I still had to go to my dinner table and get straight to my homework. As tired as I was, I had to get to work and finish the work before I had the right to go to bed. This type of night is not limited to me, but it is common amongst many student athletes. You can often find the kid who scored the winning touchdown the night before in the cafeteria quickly finishing their worksheet that is due in 20 minutes. These are not anywhere near pleasant experiences, but it is required for our sports and grades to experience these types of nights.
The key to balancing our time between sports and education is understanding that sports relies on our grades. A student athlete in Highlands County has to maintain a 2.0 GPA to participate in any sport. This may not seem like a huge goal, even seems a little bit easy, but one must consider the amount of time that is given to each sport.
Daily practices can run for nearly three hours and weekly games can last well into the night, with athletes sometimes getting home from away matches around midnight. It is not uncommon to hear that your friend only slept four hours last night because their practice ran late and there was an important paper that was due in their first period class. But our love for our sports motivates us to find time for our homework because we have the clear mentality that without the grades, you are left sitting on the sidelines. It is one of the most painful things to have to sit there watching your team lose as the little voice in your head is telling you that by doing that Algebra 2 worksheet that you did not do, you could have been playing on the field with your team.
As I said before, these experiences are not limited to me. Every student athlete experiences these nights and often struggles to find time for homework, but we find time in order to play our favorite sport. Next time you see a student athlete on the field, try to imagine what they do every day and night to be playing.
Miguel Arceo is a student athlete at Sebring High School.
Excellent perspective from a younger citizen. I would hope that we might hear more from the young people.
