SEBRING — One of the challenges law enforcement faced with the Jan. 23 shooting at SunTrust bank included how close to stage paramedics.
They now will have less of a challenge. On Thursday’s meeting, the Board of County Commission approved a transfer of $26,985 from the reserve for contingency account to purchase 21 helmets and ballistic vests for Highlands County Emergency Medical Services.
Highlands County Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor said the vests will be “mustard yellow,” like that of firefighters’ bunker gear, clearly marked as “EMS,” so as not to be confused with armed law enforcement officials.
At the SunTrust shooting, with the bank building at the corner of U.S. 27 and Tubbs Road, paramedics and emergency medical technicians staged closer to the scene than law enforcement would have liked, said Bashoor, who also serves as chief of Highlands County Fire Rescue.
When asked shortly after the event what distance was safe, he couldn’t speak to that, specifically, because it all depends on the weaponry.
Based on a 911 call the shooter initiated, dispatchers relayed that he said he had a 9mm handgun. He could have had more weaponry.
Even then, a 9mm can have an effective range between 328 and 2,220 feet, depending on the environment, according to various sources.
While EMS could have been farther away, Bashoor said they took an “active threat stance,” instead of waiting for an “all clear” to roll up, as was done 20 years ago at the Columbine High School shooting in Littleton, Colorado.
“We can’t take that presence when life matters,” Bashoor said.
While he has several paramedics trained to go in with and protect the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, — two were with SWAT on Jan. 23 — EMS is not yet ready for a “Rescue Task Force,” he said.
There, EMS in protective vests and helmets would work closely in the “hot zone” with SWAT, ready to pull patients to safety or stabilize them.
With this purchase, they will start training to do that.
Bashoor told commissioners on Thursday that he will deploy the helmets and vests on specific units, which will get dispatched to another such shooting situation, if one occurs.
He told the Highlands News-Sun on Friday that he will put in for more vests and helmets next year, and the year after that, until all units are outfitted.
It’s good not to buy all of them at once, he said. They only have a five-year certification, and he doesn’t want to have to replace all of them at once.
He will look for opportunities to get grants to help defray that cost from general fund or fire assessment revenue.
When asked if the SunTrust shooting was the catalyst for this purchase, Bashoor said it was already in discussion, but the shooting led county officials to formalize it.
Governments struggle with the decision to get ballistic vests, Bashoor said, but it’s now becoming more commonplace, and necessary.
