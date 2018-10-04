Election day is fast approaching and the ballot will be filled with potential amendments to the Florida Constitution. It is important to note that most of these Amendments are not citizen initiatives places on the ballot by concerned Floridians. Many, if not most in this and every election arrive on the ballot via special interests.
These interests spend vast money hiring companies to gather signatures to get their item on the ballot. After this, they fill the airwaves with ad after ad to convince voters to support them.
Often, these ballot amendments are deceptively worded to conceal their true intentions.
They also may have far broader reach and unintended consequences than the ballot wording would ever lead you to believe.
If you see all the commercials supporting an amendment, ask yourself a question. Who is paying for all that expensive airtime and why?
Do your homework before the election and study these Trojan horse amendments. If you have any questions on election day as to the true intentions, vote No on the amendment.
Don't let special interests hijack Florida's Constitution to serve their own ends.
Dana Orr
Avon Park
