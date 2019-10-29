By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — It may only take a few more years before the Janie Branham Memorial Scholarship fund would have enough money to sustain itself.
Attorneys in Highlands County have worked over the course of the last 13 years to build up an endowment for the scholarship to be able to earn enough from investment and interest to pay for two deserving students to attend South Florida State College for two years — free — for an associates degree.
Attorneys Alison Copley and Elton J. “Buddy” Gissendanner donated $2,500 and $1,000, respectively, to last week’s 4th annual Highlands County Bar Association Gala, and the foundation that it supports to build the scholarship fund.
Attorneys Andres Oliveros and Mark Sessums, event organizers, donated $2,500 each to match those funds, adding another $5,000 toward the annual $10,000 goal.
It’s something he and Sessums pledged to do every year — as long as another attorney also donates $2,500 — until the endowment is funded.
Oliveros said this year’s event at Island View Restaurant in Sun ‘N Lake of Sebring drew a lot of new donors and first-time attendees.
“That is critical, because we intend for the charity to be community-wide,” Oliveros said. “For me, it is so, so, so rewarding to see something put into place in 2016 is taking off.”
The plan was to mount a multi-year fundraising drive to build the scholarship endowment to $100,000, at which point it should be able to provide funding each year for a high school graduate who plans to attend SFSC.
Oliveros estimates the endowment should be fully funded by 2022.
In addition to all the donors, for any amount, who gave to the endowment, Oliveros thanks Jamie Bateman, executive director of Institutional Advancement at SFSC, whom he has called a great “cheerleader” for the cause, raising awareness and new donors.
The scholarship honors Avon Park attorney Janette Seamans Branham, who died in 2005 and loved children. Her friends, fellow attorneys and the Highlands County Bar Association launched an annual scholarship bearing her name and awarded the first such scholarship to a Lake Placid High School graduate.
In the years since, the scholarship has doubled, making it possible for two recipients to attend South Florida State College tuition-free for two years.
“This is the only private scholarship [here] that is that comprehensive,” Oliveros said. “We’re not the largest or the richest county, but it is incredible to be able to do that.”
Dr. Brenda Longshore, Highlands County superintendent of schools, said the “wonderful partnership” with the Bar Association helps inspire students when they learn of such opportunities, and makes a difference in the lives of students who might not look to such dreams.
“It’s definitely a motivator for students to work hard,” Longshore said.
After establishing the scholarship, the bar association, in partnership with the SFSC Foundation, created a $100,000 endowment to guarantee its funding.
In 2011, the SFSC Foundation secured $50,000 in matching funds to complement the $21,000 that the bar association had raised.
Out of the 13 years of scholarship awards, three recipients attended the Gala to tell their stories: Ciera McCartney, 2019 recipient; Alyssa Strength, 2018 recipient, and Brandon Rosenbaum, 2015 recipient who has recently taken a job as a teacher at Campbell Clark Elementary School after finishing his associate’s degree and his bachelor’s degree, both at SFSC.
The event also honored Senior Judge J. David Langford with the 2019 Highlands County Bar Association Lifetime Achievement Award.
