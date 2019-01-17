LAKE PLACID — If you live within the 863-area code, a new restaurant is calling to you. Appropriately, it’s called 863 Bar, Grill, & Banquets, located at 3601 Placid Lakes Blvd., in the Placid Lakes subdivision, just southwest of the Town of Lake Placid. Specifically, you’ll find it on the grounds of the Placid Lakes Country Club. Just plug it into your GPS!
This newly opened gathering place offers a wide range of delicious food – breakfast, brunch, lunch, dinner, and even catering. The friendly full bar has large screen TV’s to watch your favorite sports. It’s a great place for nearby residents to pop in for breakfast, brunch or lunch. Plus, it’s worth the drive as a destination dinner out.
The official grand opening was held Jan. 12. Manager Frank Martin was on hand to greet everyone. He’s been in the food service business since he was a teenager back in Pennsylvania. The owners, who go by Ms. Wendy and James, have another restaurant and bar in Pompano Beach. They’re excited about being in Lake Placid as well.
Behind the scenes, Chef Marcus Velez helped come up with a menu that has something for everyone. Appetizers include chips and salsa, fried pickles or mushrooms, shrimp cocktail, wings, and nacho grande. Lunch sandwiches like ham, turkey, grilled cheese, BLT’s, and chicken or tuna salad go nicely with a cup of homemade soup or a bowl of chili.
Maybe you’re in the mood for a salad. Well, how about a house, wedge, Caesar, chef, Cobb, or warm spinach presentation? Even the bleu cheese dressing is homemade. But wait, there’s also hot dogs, burgers, wraps, and melts. The ever popular, Reuben, Philly cheese, Cuban, and gyros are available everyday. Want something a little different? Then order the ‘Pulled Pork Mac Melt’. Grilled, blackened, or fried fish sandwiches are on that menu too.
Again, it’s worth the drive for dinner. Chicken Marsala, shrimp scampi, shrimp or salmon platters, cowboy chopped steak, or country fried steak offer a good choice. But, don’t forget the ever-popular sirloin or rib eye (Black Angus) steaks. Plus, there’s a list of dinner specials for each day of the week. Save room for some of the special desserts.
Call the manager, Martin, at 863-465-4333. The hours are 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday–Friday, 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday (from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., a mini breakfast menu is available.
On Saturday and Sunday, a full breakfast starts at 8 a.m.)
Even if you use a different area code than 863, you’re still welcome to enjoy the food and drink at 863 Bar, Grill, & Banquets, at the Placid Lakes Country Club.
