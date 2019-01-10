Barbara A. Fulton McCarta, 70, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019. She was born on May 8, 1948 in Sebring to the late Albert W. (Chubby) and Ruth M. (Pearce) Fulton.
Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Robert L. McCarta. She is survived by her son, Sean (Susan) McCarta of Lake Placid; daughter, Erin McCarta (John ‘JD’ Martin) of Avon Park; brother, Jim (Tamara) Fulton of Winter Haven; and four grandchildren, Garrett, Matthew and Larie McCarta, and Cash Martin.
Barbara was a fifth generation Floridian, a lifelong resident of Highlands County, and member of First United Methodist Church of Sebring. A teacher for Highlands County schools for more than 30 years, she was a shining light for both her colleagues and the many students whose lives she brightened each day. She was a devoted daughter, wife, mother, and grandmother (Meme), and a dear friend to many.
The family will receive guests from 2-3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 13, 2019 with a Celebration of Life to follow at 3 p.m. at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home Chapel in Sebring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Highlands Seminole Club Scholarship Funds (2703 N. Garland Road, Avon Park, FL 33825) or to the “Prof” & Paul Gustat Music Fund (c/o Champion for Children Foundation, 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870).
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com.
