Barbara L. Harden-Ward
Barbara L. Harden-Ward, age 70, of Avon Park, FL passed away in Sebring, Florida on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Barbara was born on Sept. 1, 1948 in Avon Park, Florida to Harvey and Louise (Pate) Harden. Barbara worked for the state of Florida as a corrections officer, was a member of Church of Christ and has been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida.
She is survived by her husband Richard “Bud” Ward of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Lanita Cutts; sons, William Anderson and Stephen Harden; brother, Larry (Velma) Bond; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and four brothers.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home with Rev. Jon Beck officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.
Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.