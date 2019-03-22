Barbara L. Harden-Ward

Barbara L. Harden-Ward, age 70, of Avon Park, FL passed away in Sebring, Florida on Tuesday, March 19, 2019. Barbara was born on Sept. 1, 1948 in Avon Park, Florida to Harvey and Louise (Pate) Harden. Barbara worked for the state of Florida as a corrections officer, was a member of Church of Christ and has been a lifelong resident of Avon Park, Florida.

She is survived by her husband Richard “Bud” Ward of Avon Park, Florida; daughter, Lanita Cutts; sons, William Anderson and Stephen Harden; brother, Larry (Velma) Bond; four grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

Barbara was preceded in death by her parents, three sisters and four brothers.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at Stephenson Nelson Funeral Home with Rev. Jon Beck officiating. The family will receive friends beginning at 10 a.m. Memorial contributions may be made in Barbara’s name to Good Shepherd Hospice, 1110 Hammock Road, Sebring, FL 33870.

Arrangements entrusted to Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 111 E. Circle St., Avon Park, FL 33825. Online condolences may be left at www.stephensonnelsonfh.com

