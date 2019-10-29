By PHIL ATTINGER
Staff Writer
SEBRING — A political candidate recently told Nick Schommer that people need to hold police and fire officials accountable.
Schommer and his wife, Dawn, preferred to hand them lunch.
Monday marked the fourth year the Sebring Sunrise Rotary Club hosted its annual First Responders Appreciation BBQ Lunch. From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., Rotary members handed out shredded pork sandwich meals directly to Highlands County sheriff’s deputies, staff and dispatchers, and via delivery to police, fire and emergency medical personnel stations.
Deputies could smell the barbecue as soon as they walked out of the back of the Sheriff’s Office administration building to the parking lot, where Rotarians had set up tents to pack the meals into clamshell to-go containers as well as into coolers for delivery.
Capt. John Barcinas, GIS Tech Don Colip and Capt. Bobby Green loaded a cart with 30 barbecue sandwich meals for various deputies inside the Sheriff’s Office.
Nick and Dawn Schommer gathered up barbecue sandwich dinners to take to both the Sebring Police Department and Sebring Fire Department, climbing up to the second-floor living quarters of the downtown fire station when they arrived.
“This is really nice,” Assistant Fire Chief Dirk Riley said as they finished their delivery.
Schommer asked Riley, in turn, to say hello to Fire Lt. Daniel “Danny” Lobozo, who works at the station and is the son of a family friend.
Deliveries went out to Lake Placid Fire Department, Avon Park Fire Department and several county fire stations in between, said Debra Wieser, one of several wrangling the components of each lunch.
She expected to also see Highlands County Superintendent of Schools Dr. Brenda Longshore as well as members of the Sebring High School Student Council arrive to help in the latter part of the lunch.
Highlands County Tax Collector Eric Zwayer, at the smoker grill with Brian Kampman, said they’d had the pork for the sandwiches on the smoke since Sunday night to ensure it would be ready in time.
Every time Kampman cranked up the “shredder” — a circular bit with pointed blades fixed into a Dewalt cordless drill — the aroma of fresh pork barbecue wafted beyond the parking lot.
From there, a crew of volunteers, including Wieser, Ciara Martz, Shawn Martz, Anna Freitas, Josh Stewart and Maritza Telesky put the meals together, enjoying classic rock from Telesky’s playlist, playing from her phone into a wireless speaker.
