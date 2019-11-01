By MARK VALERO
AVON PARK — Avon Park residents will be voting for mayor and a council seat in the Nov. 3 General Election.
Incumbent Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard and Terry Heston are running for City Council. Heston previously served on the City Council.
The Highlands News-Sun asked each candidate to provide a little background on themselves and why they believe they are the right person to be elected. They were asked to cite three or more of what they believe are the top priorities for the city (aside from hiring a city manager).
Also, they were asked if in the past year, they believed there have been any issues that should have been handled differently by city administration or the city council?
After repeated attempts over the span of a week, Heston had still not responded as of press time Thursday. Barnard’s responses follow.
Incumbent Deputy Mayor Jim Barnard stated: “I am a leader. I was a grocery manager for Winn Dixie, VietNam combat veteran, field engineer retired from AT&T, Newsom Eye Plaza manager for four years in Avon Park and served the City Of Avon Park on the Planning and Zoning Board, Police Pension Board and now your deputy mayor. Also served as city liaison to Fire and Police Pension Board, TDC, and chamber of commerce.
“Concerning priorities, number one is keeping a fully staffed fire department and our own fire chief; number two would be to continue growing big and small business, which will bring jobs to our city; sell the Brickell Building; and, of course, clean up our city streets and beautify our downtown Mall area.
“I never look back. I always look forward to improve our City Of Charm.
“I absolutely love our War Dog Memorial and all of our veterans, first responders and LEO who serve us proudly and keep us safe.
“Help me to continue to advance unfinished business and light up our city with new, brighter, LED city lights that will fight crime and go green. I love Avon Park and I love our APFD.”
