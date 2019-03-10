PALM BEACH – Barrett-Jackson made history in Scottsdale this January by selling more cars at No Reserve than ever before, while identifying a number of key collector car market trends that the company will continue to fuel during the 17th Annual Palm Beach Auction, April 11-13, 2019, at the South Florida Fairgrounds.
The growing demand for professionally built Resto-Mods along with new and classic imports ‒ trends that have long been predicted by Barrett-Jackson’s Craig Jackson and Steve Davis ‒ will make up an enviable part of this year’s Palm Beach Auction.
Among those vehicles already consigned are a 2010 Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano (#721) with just over 7,000 actual miles, as well as a 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Coupe (Lot #734) and a fully restored matching-numbers 1967 Shelby GT500 (Lot #737).
“This year’s Scottsdale Auction showed the trends we predicted are now in full play,” said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. “For nearly two decades we’ve seen a steady growth in the demand for professionally built Resto-Mods, as well as coveted imports from Asian and European manufacturers. Knowing these trends were on the horizon gave us a head start on building dockets that drive the collector car market, especially among younger buyers who are becoming more active in this amazing hobby. We’re looking forward to nourishing these trends in Palm Beach by featuring some of the most highly coveted Resto-Mods and imports on our auction block.”
Some of the best examples of Resto-Mods that will be a part of the year’s Palm Beach Auction include a 1964 Chevrolet Corvette Custom Coupe (Lot #734). This professionally built Resto-Mod retains Corvette’s original design and brings the fit and finish to a standard never achieved during factory production. Also on the docket is a 1957 Chevrolet Bel Air Custom Hardtop (Lot #731), which won the Magnificent 7, First-in-Class and Outstanding Custom awards during the 2017 Houston Autorama. This Resto-Mod, with only 1,200 miles since its completion, was built over three years and is the result of thousands of labor hours and extensive parts.
“Being at the forefront of the shifts in collector car buying – as they happen ‒ is an enviable place to be in,” said Steve Davis, president of Barrett-Jackson. “We’re fortunate to have the market knowledge, intel and data to build dockets that represent what buyers want. I believe our Palm Beach Auction will be a direct reflection of how we’re keeping the passion of this hobby alive. We’ll continue to stay in the driver’s seat by staying abreast of trends and consigning the types of cars that are in high demand.”
A number of highly coveted modern and classic imports will be rolling in to Barrett-Jackson’s Palm Beach Auction. In the supercar category is a 2012 Lexus LFA (Lot #742), #444 of 500 built worldwide and capable of 0 to 60 mph in 3.5 seconds, as well as a 2014 Ferrari F12 Berlinetta with only 6,532 actual miles. This aluminum Pininfarina-bodied super car is capable of producing 729 horsepower with a V12 engine mated to a 7-speed F1 dual-clutch transmission. Also on the docket is a ground-up-restored 1965 Austin-Healey 3000 Mark III Convertible (Lot #705) complete with British Motor Industry Heritage Trust documentation, and a 1959 Volkswagen 23-Window Microbus (Lot #729) restored with all original parts.
