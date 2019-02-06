SEBRING — First responders, no matter what agency, didn’t worry about rank or territory on the day of a fatal shooting in Sebring, said Marc Bashoor, Highlands County’s director of Public Safety.
“Everyone understood the bigger picture in that we’re all in this together,” Bashoor said. “There wasn’t anyone saying, ‘This is my responsibility (not yours).’”
He and other emergency response directors had an “after action” meeting last week, one of several that various agencies will have in the wake of last month’s fatal shooting and how agencies responded to the crisis at the SunTrust Bank branch in Sebring.
Bashoor said one hates to have to look at a tragedy from a critical perspective, but it’s necessary to learn what they did right and to see what they need to do better.
For the most part, things went well, including having one command post and having his personnel assist law enforcement, wherever asked.
For example, Emergency Medical Services Director Dustin Fitch and Fire Rescue Battalion Chief Billy Kingston helped direct traffic at U.S. 27 and Golfview Road, right in front of Inn on the Lakes.
“We act at direction of law enforcement. We don’t establish separated command posts,” Bashoor said. “We take direction from them in what we do.”
It was the other way around with last year’s gyrocopter crash, he said. Once the fire was out, it became a law enforcement and fire scene.
One thing that did come up about the shooting, Bashoor said, involved how close local media and the public were to the scene before being moved back.
One local reporter parked at Residence Inn in a space that GoogleMaps measures as 292 feet from the SunTrust building. Another reporter parked along U.S. 27 by a set of elevated transformers, 390 feet from the bank building, GoogleMaps states.
Bashoor said law enforcement thought even the Highlands County Fire Rescue trucks, engines and ambulances one-tenth of a mile from the scene, were also too close.
Ultimately, emergency officials had news media stage at Sebring Fire Department Station 15, eight-tenths of a mile from the scene and four-tenths of a mile from where they had victims’ family gather at Inn on the Lakes.
What is a safe distance?
“There’s not going to be a distance I can give you because it depends on the threat,” Bashoor said. “It depends on the weaponry.”
For example, the weapon used was a 9mm handgun. Effective range for such a weapon is reported by some sources to be as little as 328 feet or as much as 2,200 feet, depending on the environment.
“We probably should have been farther away,” Bashoor said of his people. “We took an ‘active threat’ stance.”
Bashoor explains that he’s studied what happened at such shootings as Columbine in Littleton, Colorado, where EMS staged far away from the site and waited for law enforcement to give the “all clear” to roll up.
“We can’t take that presence when life matters,” Bashoor said.
His units took an active command presence with law enforcement, with units staging at Inn on the Lakes as a reserve and two transport units near the command post, ready to roll with casualties.
“Another thing that we’re not ready for here, taking it to the next level, is called ‘Rescue Task Force,’” Bashoor said. “We’re going to be training to that level, because we have to work closely with law enforcement in the hot zone.”
Such a task force teams up with law enforcement. EMS personnel would have protective vests and helmets, ready to pull patients to safety or stabilize them in place.
“A lot of fire departments are not at that level,” Bashoor said.
There are several paramedics trained with the Highlands County Sheriff’s Office Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Team, to go in and protect the team.
Two EMS members were with the team the day of the shooting.
Live television coverage of the incident showed EMS personnel rolling out of the scene with empty stretchers, indicating that no one had survived. The Highlands News-Sun asked him about how that affected his personnel.
“Unfortunately, that situation is what they see everyday,” Bashoor said. “They know they might not be able to help.”
It was made more difficult, he said, by being a high-profile incident and sitting in a raised state of readiness for an hour and a half.
Not being able to help, he said, was a “significant deflation.”
As an organization, he said, they work with Critical Incident Stress Management (CISM) Team out of Fort Myers, who drove up that night and were meeting with people the next day, including law enforcement and dispatchers.
Another way responders and law enforcement plan to work together is on the radio: Sharing law enforcement frequencies with fire department command staff.
“We’re working with them on that,” Bashoor said.
When asked if that means fire frequencies will get scrambled, Bashoor said, “We will only operate on scrambled frequencies when we need to.”
He hopes to present a full after-action report to the Board of County Commission before long, and wants to have another after-action meeting and report on public information and media contact in such situations.
