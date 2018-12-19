SEBRING — Highlands County Fire Rescue’s new mission statement is one word: “Service.”
Behind that one word, Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor presented several spreadsheets Tuesday to explain the dates when he expects to assign paid staff, build new stations and take delivery of new apparatus to cover any service gaps in the county.
One improvement he’s making, he told county commissioners at their regular meeting, is communication. Fire Rescue has a newsletter and will have a standardized report system to make gathering call data easier.
“In two years, we will have completely accurate data,” Bashoor said.
He also negotiated with the Clerk of the Courts Office IT department to set up email addresses for all the volunteer firefighters, as well as paid staff, to keep them in the loop with training, meetings and changes in the service.
Bashoor said the original quote he got was $31,000. He was able to get that cut down to $10,000. Full implementation of that is a couple of months away, he said.
He also has continued the county’s “Length of Service Award” program to honor volunteers who have been with the county a long time.
He’s in the process of hiring staff and firefighters, renumbering all fire and Emergency Medical Services units to match their stations, and doing assessment of all stations and apparatus for repairs and/or replacement.
He’s able to get started on this, he said, because the county has already collected $1.58 million, 33 percent of the annual $4.85 million fire assessment.
Bashoor said Fire Rescue has initiated five construction projects and has finished designing five trucks, including a tanker and a brush truck.
Because of the complexity of the trucks, it will take a year to have them built and delivered, he said, but they are on their way.
The construction projects, set to start at the beginning of the year, include:
• DeSoto City Fire Department
• Venus Fire Department
• Highlands Park Fire Department
• Headquarters on Kenilworth Boulevard
Bashoor said Highlands Lakes Fire Department has been held up by a title search on the property, but he expects that to get cleared up soon.
“We’re all doing this while answering 10,000 fire and EMS calls,” Bashoor said.
On his spreadsheets, Bashoor had the station at Sun ‘n Lake of Sebring listed for staffing in the first three months of 2019, but it’s on hold for now, he said.
In addition to a deputy chief of operations, Bashoor expects to hire three fire battalion chiefs, three lieutenants, and six firefighters this month.
“I anticipate they will all be on board in the next two weeks-ish,” Bashoor said.
Bashoor said he had applicants from existing staff or volunteers and some from out of the area, even as far away as California and Kansas. All must have served here previously, he said, because they had Florida certifications.
Bashoor said he is also working on consolidation between fire and EMS, to be able to maximize system efficiency, standardize equipment and processes, improve response times and facilities, share costs and merge administration.
Some mechanisms already in place, aside from renumbering units, are the Twiage application to send medical reports from ambulances to emergency rooms while en route; updating credentials, radios and stretchers; and designing new ambulances.
He said he has 17 paramedics with firefighter certifications, but they haven’t been on fire trucks in 10 years, so he’s planning refresher courses.
Once the new patches come in — a Highlands County Fire Rescue insignia shield — he said EMS and fire personnel can start wearing them, but there’s a lot of consolidation to go.
“There’s no one switch we can switch to say, ‘It’s done,’” Bashoor said. “It will take a year.”
Commission Chair Jim Brooks asked where the fire battalion chiefs would be assigned. Bashoor said they would be assigned to a single shift, covering the whole county and responsible for all calls in the county at that time.
“A county of this size would ideally be eight battalions,” Bashoor said. “Obviously, we’re not going to be at that stage in our lifetimes.”
Beth Degnan of Highlands Park Estates asked from the audience if Venus Fire Department would get any new trucks right away from other departments. Bashoor acknowledged the Venus fire truck — a 1987 fire engine — is officially an antique, but until he gets a new building down there that can hold bigger vehicles, he won’t station a new engine there to have its hoses and apparatus sit out in the sun and the rain.
In the meantime, he said, he will have full-time staff stationed at Sun ‘N Lakes South Fire Station to help cover those calls, just as full-time staff at DeSoto City Fire Stations will help cover calls in Lorida.
