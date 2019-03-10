SEBRING — Public Safety Director Marc Bashoor told county commissioners this week that paid and volunteer firefighters saved a mobile home from destruction.
While this may not seem like much, he said nine paid firefighters and three volunteers arrived worked together on Feb. 28 to prevent a house on Pinecrest Street, north of Lake Placid, from becoming a pile of rubble and catching adjacent houses on fire.
It wasn’t livable or intact, he said, but saving anything of a mobile home is a feat.
“It’s not unusual to see mobile homes burn to the ground,” Bashoor said.
In his quarterly report, Bashoor, who serves as chief of Highlands County Fire Rescue, attributes the good teamwork to combined training efforts, new protocols and increased communication among departments and administration.
He also said Highlands County Emergency Medical Services has had a spike in overtime since many of the full-time firefighters came from among the dual-trained EMS paramedics and emergency medical technicians.
Bashoor he hopes to have vacancies filled soon.
Once he fills positions, he said, it would take 30-45 days — six pay cycles — for overtime costs to return to normal, because that’s how long it takes a new hire to fully integrate into the system.
Assistant County Administrator Tasha Morgan said the cost overrun was within the projections county staff had already built into the EMS budget for the fiscal year, which started Oct. 1.
Bashoor said he has 12 vacancies and started the latest hiring sweep with 40 candidates. He ended up qualifying only five.
“It’s very difficult to find qualified people,” Bashoor said.
He plans to add another firefighter per shift to all the paid firefighter stations to satisfy a standard firefighting rule of having two go into a structure fire while two stay outside of it as support.
In addition, Bashoor plans to add lieutenants at DeSoto City Station 19, firefighters at Sun ‘N Lake North Station 7, a training instructor, a volunteer deputy chief over all volunteer firefighters and improved warehousing.
Since his first quarter report, he said Fire Rescue has added:
• A lieutenant and two firefighters per shift at Sun ‘N Lakes of Lake Placid, Station 41.
• Two firefighters per shift at DeSoto City, Station 19.
• A monthly newsletter, volunteer emails and daily conference call.
• Centralized fire/EMS call reporting software, to be fully ready by March 11.
• Daily combined training for paid-staff and volunteers, with improved volunteer recruitment/retention programs.
• Centralized Target Solutions training program.
• Website improvements, including volunteer applications on the home page.
• A Fire/Rescue Facebook page — which has photos of the mobile home fire.
Bashoor said paid Fire Rescue has improved response times, leaving one or two minutes versus five to 10 minutes for volunteers who must go to the station.
He said the service has five new fire engines, a new medical unit and an old medical unit placed on a new chassis.
By the third quarterly report, he said, all Fire rescue should have matching uniforms.
The second quarter actually ends March 31, and Commissioner Arlene Tuck took exception with getting a report before that quarter has officially ended, without final financial figures or latest numbers on new hires and new equipment and apparatus.
Bashoor said he opted to give the report now because he would not be on vacation at the start of April, would be unable to give the report and didn’t want to delay it.
In other business, commissioners:
• Learned the complete residents’ petition to pave Oak Manor Avenue will be ready for their consideration at the March 19 meeting.
• Discussed whether or not to require all advisory board appointees to live in the county, or if they can merely own a business or work in the county.
• Discussed whether or not the county should include a lobbyist/grant writer in the list of employees, to push for local issues in Tallahassee.
• Vacated utility easements on private properties including the corner of U.S. 27 and Valerie Boulevard, where Wawa plans to put a gas station.
• Closed unpaved right of way Lotus Avenue, giving it back to a landowner.
