The FLW Bass Fishing League (BFL) tournament season will continue Saturday, March 16, with a T-H Marine FLW BFL Gator Division tournament on Lake Okeechobee presented by Navionics.
Up to 400 boaters and co-anglers will be competing for top awards of up to $8,000 and $3,000 respectively in the one-day tournament. Takeoff: 7:30 a.m. EST. Weigh-In: 3:30 p.m.
The event is hosted by the Okeechobee County Tourist & Development Council.
Anglers in this Gator Division tournament should expect a great day of bass fishing on Lake Okeechobee. A variety of patterns will likely be in play for competitors. When the BFL visited the fishery in March 2018, targeting bass in dollar pads south of the Monkey Box with Texas-rigged swimbaits was the ticket to victory.
Fishing lily pads near the North Shore with a frog has also produced a winning limit in BFL competition this time of year. Others may be seen flipping and pitching creature-style baits and casting worms and topwater baits around vegetation. According to recent fishing reports from the area, pitching isolated reed clumps has produced some bigger bites. Five bass nearing 25 pounds should be able to top the standings at this mid-March BFL tournament.
The 2019 BFL is a 24-division circuit devoted to weekend anglers, with 128 tournaments throughout the season, five qualifying events in each division. The top 45 boaters and co-anglers from each division, along with the five winners of the qualifying events, will advance to one of six regional tournaments where they are competing to finish in the top six, which then qualifies them for one of the longest-running championships in all of competitive bass fishing – the BFL All-American.
The 2019 BFL All-American will be held May 30-June 1 at the Potomac River in Marbury, Maryland, and is hosted by the Charles County Department of Recreation, Parks and Tourism and the Commissioners of Charles County. Top performers in the BFL can move up to the Costa FLW Series or even the FLW Tour.
For complete details and updated information visit FLWFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the T-H Marine FLW Bass Fishing League on FLW’s social media outlets at Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and YouTube.
