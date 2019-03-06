BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — Sixty-two outstanding high school anglers from across the country have been named to the 2019 Bassmaster High School All-State Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors.
The students were selected for the honor based on their success in bass tournament competition, academic achievement and leadership in conservation and community service.
“The Bassmaster High School All-American program recognizes the best young anglers in the nation,” said Bruce Akin, B.A.S.S. CEO. “These student athletes are at the top of our sport both with their tournament success and academic achievements. We are proud to honor their accomplishments on a national level.”
To be considered for the All-State Fishing Team, a student must have been nominated by a parent, coach, teacher or other school official. Students currently enrolled in grades 10-12 with a current-year grade point average of 2.5 or higher were eligible.
B.A.S.S. received more than 400 nominations from across the nation. From these, judges selected 62 student anglers from 35 states to make the All-State Fishing Team. In addition, 32 students received Honorable Mentions recognizing them for their tournament success as well as community service and academic achievement.
“These qualifiers are helping shape the future of our sport,” said Hank Weldon, senior manager of the B.A.S.S. High School program. “Their enthusiasm for sportfishing and their communities is exceptional, and we can only imagine what the future holds for these anglers.
“We are extremely proud to see our Bassmaster All-American program flourish, and we congratulate these student anglers on their success on and off the water.”
A second panel of judges will review nominations of the 62 All-State team members and select the 12 members of the 2019 Bassmaster High School All-American Fishing Team presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors. As in All-State judging, criteria include success in high school fishing tournaments, involvement in conservation efforts and other community service activities.
The 12 finalists will compete in a one-day Bassmaster All-American High School Bass Tournament held during the 2019 Toyota Bassmaster Texas Fest benefiting Texas Parks and Wildlife Department event, a fan-favorite festival that will take place May 2-6 on Lake Fork out of Emory, Texas.
Elite Series anglers will serve as teammates and “coaches” of the student anglers in the tournament. The high school standouts will be honored on the main Texas Fest stage at the weigh-in.
Below is the list of the 62 All-State anglers and 32 Honorable Mentions, in order by state:
Alabama - Wesley Gore, Jemison, Tucker Smith, Shoal Creek. Grayson Morris, Birmingham — Honorable Mention.
Florida - Dylan Westhelle, Sanford, Jackson Swisher, Lake City. Garrett Thomas, Mulberry — Honorable Mention, Chase Givens, Dover — Honorable Mention.
Georgia - Brooks Anderson, Marietta, Parker Guy, Ocilla. Tanner Hadden, Evans — Honorable Mention, Logan Plueger, Grovetown — Honorable Mention.
Louisiana - Wes Rollo, Natchitoches, Bryant Martin, Crowley.
Mississippi - Dalton Smith, Brandon, James Willoughby, Gulfport. Garrett McWilliams, Florence — Honorable Mention, Tony Edwards, Tremont — Honorable Mention.
Ohio - Luke Haymaker, Canal Fulton, Kobe Thompson, Crooksville.
South Carolina - Jacob Butts, Starr, Jack Hunt, Townville. Timothy McKenzie, Georgetown — Honorable Mention.
Tennessee - Seth Moser, Maryville, Austin Smith, Jacksboro. Jackson Holbert, Decaturville — Honorable Mention, Joshua Lee, Knoxville — Honorable Mention, Hayden Gaddis, Seymour — Honorable Mention.
Texas - Hunter Muncrief, Pineland, Cason Ragsdale, Winnsboro. Ben Cully, Rockwall — Honorable Mention, Gabriel Talley, Conroe — Honorable Mention, Braden Clifton, Livingston — Honorable Mention.
About B.A.S.S.
B.A.S.S. is the worldwide authority on bass fishing and keeper of the culture of the sport. With more than 510,000 members internationally, B.A.S.S. is not only home to the nation’s premier fishing tournament trails, but it also boasts the most expansive and comprehensive media network in the fishing industry. Its media include The Bassmasters on the ESPN networks, more than 130 hours of tournament programming on the Pursuit Channel, 250 hours of on-the-water streaming coverage on Bassmaster LIVE and 1 million monthly visitors to the flagship website on bass fishing – Bassmaster.com. B.A.S.S. also provides more than 4.4 million readers with the best in bass fishing coverage through Bassmaster and B.A.S.S. Times, and its radio and social media programs and events reach hundreds of thousands each month.
The Bassmaster Tournament Trail includes the most prestigious events at each level of competition, culminating in the ultimate event on the biggest stage for competitive anglers, the GEICO Bassmaster Classic presented by DICK’S Sporting Goods. The trail also includes the Bassmaster Elite Series, BassPro.com Bassmaster Opens Series, B.A.S.S. Nation Series, Carhartt Bassmaster College Series presented by Bass Pro Shops, Mossy Oak Fishing Bassmaster High School Series presented by Academy Sports + Outdoors, and the Bassmaster Team Championship.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.