LAKELAND — Former Florida state representative Baxter Troutman was arrested and booked into the Polk County Jail early Saturday morning for two counts of domestic violence-battery by touch or strike and one count of domestic violence-battery with great bodily harm. He was released later the same day after paying $5,500 bail.
According to a Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrest affidavit, Troutman and his wife of 10 years, Rebecca, had a verbal argument Wednesday evening over her purchasing a Lakeland home in her own name. Rebecca Troutman told deputies she left for several hours and returned home around 9:30 p.m. to go to bed, mentioning that she and her husband had slept in different bedrooms for several years.
Rebecca Troutman told deputies her husband came into the bedroom around 4:30 a.m. Thursday, pulling the comforter off the bed and telling her, “Get up, it’s a new day, it’s time to get a job the (expletive) gravy train is over.”
The probable cause affidavit stated that Baxter Troutman left the bedroom to “blare heavy metal music at high volumes throughout the residence” but later returned and pulled the comforter off the bed so hard it yanked Rebecca Troutman off the bed and onto the floor. The report stated she advised her husband not to touch her.
Rebecca Troutman told deputies her husband left, but returned once again, and this time grabbed her under the chin and jaw and on her face and pulled her head upwards and back, stating to her “(Expletive) get up.”
The report stated Rebecca Troutman said this was not the first instance of domestic abuse in the relationship, as she told deputies a previous argument had occurred around Sept. 30, 2018, after she refused to give her cell phone passcode to her husband, who wanted to review the contents of the phone. She stated her husband took her phone and struck her on the bridge of the nose with it. According to the report, she gave photos of her injury to deputies, which showed a small laceration across the bridge of her nose.
Rebecca Troutman told deputies that another argument, this one on Jan. 14, 2015, resulted in a broken finger after her hand was grabbed and twisted in an aggressive manner. She said she was taken to Winter Haven Hospital by a neighbor and provided deputies with time-stamped photographs showing the injuries to her hand.
Baxter Troutman, who ran unsuccessfully for State Agriculture Commissioner in 2018, served in the Florida House of Representatives between 2002 and 2010.
