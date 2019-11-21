WACO, Texas (AP) — Defending national champion Baylor finally got tested this season. The No. 2 Lady Bears still won by double figures without their preseason AP All-American.
Queen Egbo had 16 points and 10 rebounds, NaLyssa Smith had 12 points and Baylor finally pulled away late in a 58-46 win over No. 22 and previously undefeated South Florida on Tuesday night.
After winning their first three games by an average margin of nearly 71 points, the Lady Bears (4-0) had only a one-point lead midway through the third quarter after a 3-pointer by Maria Alvarez. But Egbo, playing a bigger role with standout 6-foot-4 senior post Lauren Cox out because of a right foot injury, then had a layup.
Bethy Mununga made a 3-pointer and a jumper in a 24-second span for South Florida in the fourth quarter to cut the gap to 45-42 before the Lady Bears finished with a 13-4 run — matching the same run they had to start the game before the Bulls came back.
Mununga had her fourth double-double this season, with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Elisa Pinzan scored 14 points with four 3-pointers.
Baylor shot only 36 percent (16 of 45) from the field, and struggled at the free-throw line as well at 64 percent (25 of 39).
Juicy Landrum added 10 points for the Lady Bears, including their only 3-pointer with just over a minute left in the game.
South Florida tied the game at 15-15 early in the second quarter before Baylor scored 10 in a row, including five by graduate transfer Te’a Cooper, who had 12 points.
