Main Photo

Baylor guard Juicy Landrum, center, drives between South Florida center Shae Leverett, left and South Florida guard Maria Alvarez, right.

 ROD AYDELOTTE/AP PHOTO

WACO, Texas (AP) — Defending national champion Baylor finally got tested this season. The No. 2 Lady Bears still won by double figures without their preseason AP All-American.

Queen Egbo had 16 points and 10 rebounds, NaLyssa Smith had 12 points and Baylor finally pulled away late in a 58-46 win over No. 22 and previously undefeated South Florida on Tuesday night.

After winning their first three games by an average margin of nearly 71 points, the Lady Bears (4-0) had only a one-point lead midway through the third quarter after a 3-pointer by Maria Alvarez. But Egbo, playing a bigger role with standout 6-foot-4 senior post Lauren Cox out because of a right foot injury, then had a layup.

Bethy Mununga made a 3-pointer and a jumper in a 24-second span for South Florida in the fourth quarter to cut the gap to 45-42 before the Lady Bears finished with a 13-4 run — matching the same run they had to start the game before the Bulls came back.

Mununga had her fourth double-double this season, with 16 points and 12 rebounds. Elisa Pinzan scored 14 points with four 3-pointers.

Baylor shot only 36 percent (16 of 45) from the field, and struggled at the free-throw line as well at 64 percent (25 of 39).

Juicy Landrum added 10 points for the Lady Bears, including their only 3-pointer with just over a minute left in the game.

South Florida tied the game at 15-15 early in the second quarter before Baylor scored 10 in a row, including five by graduate transfer Te’a Cooper, who had 12 points.

