It is my hope that each person living in our nation today will think before they speak and/or write words of anger, rage, vengeance and hatred. Once these words have been spoken or written they too often are acted out and people are hurt and often killed as a result.
Godly love is an available choice in each life decision, and the result is more likely to be positive and productive rather than negative and destructive. It is possible to live a life of joy and love.
For me, the J represents Jesus; the O represents Others; and Y represents You.
Georgia Lee Eshelman
Sebring
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.