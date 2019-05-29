It is my hope that each person living in our nation today will think before they speak and/or write words of anger, rage, vengeance and hatred. Once these words have been spoken or written they too often are acted out and people are hurt and often killed as a result.

Godly love is an available choice in each life decision, and the result is more likely to be positive and productive rather than negative and destructive. It is possible to live a life of joy and love.

For me, the J represents Jesus; the O represents Others; and Y represents You.

Georgia Lee Eshelman

Sebring

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments