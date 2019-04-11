There are many issues relating to our United States president with which I disagree. They fall into two primary categories: The first category includes how he and his staff are dealing with immigration, health care, infrastructure and taxes. The second category relates to moral values such as lying, marital infidelity, sexual accosting of women and speaking about people in derogatory excessive lying (a recent quote states that the president has lied over 9,500 times since his inauguration).
When raising children, most parents work diligently at teaching their children to tell the truth. Parents say tell the truth, do not lie in your interactions with family members, teachers and friends. They say be honest.
Most teachers attempt to instill in their students the importance of telling the truth and not to cheat on assignments and tests. They say be honest.
Most churches promote the value of telling the truth. Most religions believe that lying is a totally inappropriate behavior. The word is be honest.
At work employees are expected to be honest and not lie. Workers also have every reason to expect their employers to relate in an honest manner. Honesty is valued.
In essence, I ask, is it all right for the elected leader of our country to lie in his rallies and in his press conferences? He is a poor role model for children and parents, teachers and students, church attendees and workers and their employers. Lying behavior by our leader certainly has resulted in a decline in our moral fiber. This cannot be good for our country.
James E. Smith
Sebring
