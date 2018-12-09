Being an introvert during the holiday season is something that is difficult to describe. On the one hand, it is a time when you can see those who are closest to you and celebrate with food, gifts, tradition and music. On the other, there are pressures to enjoy yourself, and the stress of seeing distant relatives who you might not know that well.
If you are introverted you know that socializing can sometimes be draining. It might be difficult for you to put yourself in new situations, and the idea of having to form coherent conversation with strangers could leave you with knots in your stomach.
During non-holiday-days being an introvert might mean going as unnoticed as possible. Avoiding loud situations in the workplace or situations you’re not familiar with are common protocol for introverts, as well.
However, these are not often options between the months of November and December. During the holiday season you might have to travel to your distant relative’s house for an ugly sweater party. You might have to decide what kind of hors d’oeuvre to bring and then you might get lost on the way, which causes the apples in the fruit salad to turn brown before anyone could see how nice it actually looked. And it might look nice.
What I’m trying to say is, it can be stressful. All the pressures of the holiday season combined with encountering family or friends of family that you might only see during this one time of year. You might even find yourself at a holiday office party, wondering just what the normal social interactions should be.
My anxiety comes from the question, ‘what do you talk to these people about?’ After all, they might not know what’s going on in your life, there could be sensitive subjects you don’t know to avoid. And the last thing anyone wants to do during a holiday is cause a fight or argument.
Of course there is always the option of avoiding holiday events. You could stay home, alone or with your pet, and just watch other people in movies celebrate with those close to them. But, I’m not sure most people would choose this option. I know that I would rather face being a little uncomfortable and tired after being with people I love, rather than not spend time with them at all.
Being shy or introverted during the holiday season can cause anxiety for some. Understandable, as everyone has their own way of dealing with different situations in life. What is important is learning that sometimes putting yourself in an uncomfortable situation to make memories with loved ones is worth it.
This holiday season I hope that I am able to overcome being an introvert so that I can make the most of time with my friends and family. I might choose to go to a Christmas concert this year, or to go driving and see the lights with someone I don’t spend time with often.
