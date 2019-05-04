Rare is the week when a crash involving a motorcycle is not reported by Florida Highway Patrol’s Troop F, which includes Highlands County. Too often, the accidents result in the death of the motorcyclist.
Of course, there are many more accidents involving motorcycles that occur within local law enforcement areas.
According to Florida Department of Transportation, more than a million drivers in Florida have a motorcycle endorsement on their driver licenses, and many visitors to the Sunshine State ride motorcycles due to Florida’s great weather and roads. With the popularity of motorcycles, accidents can be expected to happen.
In 2018, there were 8,997 motorcycle crashes and 6,546 bicycle crashes in Florida, according to Florida Highway Patrol’s public affairs division. Break it down, and that is more than 300 motorcycle and bicycles crashes every week, resulting in 635 motorcycle and bicycle fatalities last year.
FDOT and Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles are observing May as Motorcycle and Bicycle Safety Awareness Month. Since safety is the top priority for both agencies, they will spend the month raising awareness and educating all road users on the importance of motorcycle safety.
There are some simple steps put in place for motorcyclists and bicyclists, as well as auto drivers.
Motorcyclists should make themselves visible to motorists by wearing bright colors. Although helmets are not required by law, they are certainly a safety feature. Motorcyclists should wear adequate riding gear, including DOT-compliant helmets. Of the 9,657 motorcyclists involved in a crash last year, 60% were wearing a helmet, according to FHP. That is 8% more than 2017.
Of the 7,249 bicyclists involved in a crash in 2018, 87% were not wearing a helmet. All motorcyclists and bicyclists should wear helmets for safety.
Motorcyclists should train regularly and get endorsed, which is required by law. Through the month of May, FDOT will pay $75 toward an experienced rider motorcycle course at designated training sites. Log on to ridesmartflorida.com for more details.
As is the case with any motorist, the motorcyclist should inspect their motorcycle before each ride to ensure your safety by having it in good working order.
Auto drivers must do their part to keep motorcyclists safe as well. Auto drivers must allow a motorcyclist the full lane width; don’t ever try to share a lane with a motorcycle. Check for motorcycles by looking in your mirrors and blind spots before entering or leaving a lane of traffic. Be extra vigilant when turning at an intersection and watch for motorcycles before turning. In order to see a motorcycle many times, you have to be looking for a motorcycle.
Other tips can apply to both drivers: Say no to drinking and driving. Do not tailgate. Don’t drive distracted – eyes on the road, hands on the wheel and mind on driving.
The weather is beautiful. Our days are sunny and stretch longer in the evenings, allowing for motorcyclists and casual drivers to enjoy the roadways more. Let’s do everything we can do to keep the roads safe while sharing them with our two-wheel and three-wheel cyclists, both the motorized cycles and those that are powered by man.
Follow the important roadway safety practices. Be aware of motorcyclists, and bicyclists, while traveling along the state’s roadways. Make it possible for all users of the roadways to enjoy their ride and return home to their loved ones.
One law that needs to be changed regards to motorcycles is that it should be illegal for motorcycles to drive between lines of cars in order to be first at the light. This is a dangerous practice already illegal in many states. Some motorcycle drivers thwart the rules of the road as though they have separate rules for themselves. They often forget that in the battle of wills, the car or truck will always win. Bicyclists also seem to think rules don't apply to them when they are, in fact, subject to the same rules as cars. They blow through stop signs and red lights as though they aren't there. Again, the larger vehicle wins. Sometimes at a terrible cost. If we're so concerned with highway safety, then ALL should obey the same set of rules.
