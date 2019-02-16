Over the years I have owned or driven a number of vehicles. I still remember my first car, an old sedan with no radio and a drinking problem when it came to oil. I’d gotten it cheap and it did a fairly decent job of taking me where I wanted to go.
When I moved from Florida the first time, I sold the car to a friend of mine. My mother wanted to know what the poor girl had done to me to deserve that.
Over time I’ve had my share of cars. Don and I together have owned a variety. We’ve had cars totaled in accidents. We had one car burn up in Texas (long story). We’ve managed to avoid lemons for the most part, even with Don’s insistence that we stick to used cars when we buy.
Let me hasten to add that “used” does not mean “antique” – and we’ve wound up with good cars even without buying new. But there have been times I’ve driven a rental that is much newer than my 2006 Toyota (my current vehicle) and it has been a sweet experience.
One advantage of buying used, of course, is the price is much more reasonable. And as long as you have a good mechanic to look it over and make sure there’s no nasty surprises, more often than not you wind up with a good car that will get you from Point A to Point B with no hassles.
I recently read on cnn.com that more Americans are behind in their car payments than ever before. According to the article, more than seven million loans are overdue by at least 90 days in the fourth quarter, says the Federal Reserve.
While that is a fraction of total loans in the U.S. market – the total is about 89 million – it’s a figure that’s growing. People are having trouble making their payments, despite an economy that’s improving.
Maybe that’s what drove a Winter Haven man to drive a car off a dealership lot, claiming to take it for a test drive. However, he has as of this column not returned with the car, thereby incurring a warrant for his arrest.
According to an article on www.theledger.com, The Winter Haven Police Department issued a press statement detailing the incident. It claims that J’Briel Scurry, 29, and another man came to a Buick GMC dealership looking for a car on February 2nd.
Scurry actually was filling out paperwork for a vehicle he’d just test drove when the sales associate assisting him began helping other customers. Scurry and his pal went back to the lot and then asked for the key to a 2015 white Buick Verano so they could look at it.
When no one was paying attention Scurry drove the car away.
A short time later, someone noticed the vehicle and a dealership license tag were missing. The associate called Scurry, using the cell phone number provided on his paperwork. Scurry assured the associate that he was merely test driving the vehicle and would return it before the dealership closed.
That was the last anyone heard of Scurry. Subsequent calls to his cell phone went unanswered. A warrant was issued Monday for Scurry’s arrest on charges of grand theft auto.
I wouldn’t recommend this method to avoid car payments. If Scurry is caught he’s going to have a lot more to worry about, though if he’s convicted he won’t need a car where he’ll be going.
Hopefully you have a vehicle you can depend on and can afford the payments. And if you have a cool new car I can test drive, let me know. I promise I’ll bring it back.
