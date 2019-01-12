Some time ago, a column I wrote touched a reader’s heart. She wrote to thank me saying she had clipped and saved it so she could share it with a recently widowed friend.
I was so gratified.
After all, what is the purpose of words on a page if they don’t impact someone positively even causing them to reach out to help someone else?
We never know who we might touch with what God gives us to do. But, when that person comes back and says thank you, the blessing overflows.
I’ve always been drawn to the story of the 10 lepers found in Luke 17: 11-19, NLT because I believe it emphasizes the need to show thankfulness. If Jesus counted it as important, then so should we.
Ten lepers were at a distance when they saw Jesus enter a village. They cried out to him, “Jesus, Master, have mercy on us!”
After looking at them he told them to go show themselves to the priests. Even though they probably didn’t understand, they obeyed his instructions … a good thing … and went on their way.
However, as they did, they saw they were healed of their leprosy.
What would you have done? After jumping for joy, would you have turned around and fallen at Jesus’ feet in gratitude? Nine healed men didn’t.
But one did.
Verse 15 says, “one of them when he saw that he was healed, came back to Jesus, shouting, ‘Praise God!’ He fell to the ground at Jesus’ feet, thanking him for what he had done.”
The Scriptures then add, “This man was a Samaritan.”
In other words, even one who would not normally associate with a Jew humbled himself and gave praise and thanksgiving for his healing.
And Jesus, amazed by this, asks, “Didn’t I heal 10 men? Where are the other nine?” And then he further blesses him, letting him know his faith has healed him.
Don’t you want to be the one who returns and thanks God for all his many blessings … one by one as they occur?
The lady who clipped my column had said thanks once. But, surprisingly, she contacted me again saying she found that same clipping in her Bible a few months later. “I realized it was for me,” she said as unexpected widowhood descended upon her.
She chose to be the one … who desirous of giving thanks … went the extra mile to say thank you again. In turn, I thanked God for giving me the words he used in the life of this precious lady.
Be the one. Selah
