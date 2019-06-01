A couple of months ago, my husband Ken and I received an unusual invitation to which we immediately said, “Yes!”
Volunteers of the Grandfather Mountain Foundation were invited to help clean out the bear habitats now that spring had arrived.
Avid admirers of the bears, we eagerly accepted … glad to be part of anything that included these amazing creatures.
Advised to wear old clothes and shoes as things could get messy, I imagined our job would be something like mucking out horse stalls … only bigger!
Though we did have to watch where we walked or placed our gloved hands, our only job was to pick up all the fallen limbs and sticks from winter’s howling winds, icy snow storms and relentless aging of trees.
Always cautious, we were asked to stay three feet away from the fence at all times.
Being part of this endeavor gave us an up-close-and-personal view of the bears. Oh, what a privilege to look them in the eye and to speak to them. I imagined being one of the handlers as they moved the bears from one habitat to another so we would be able to enter.
Bears who moments before were asleep up the slope, suddenly awakened, lumbering down the hill to get their treat. The sweet aroma of cookies invited them so that the handlers could coax them into a neighboring habitat.
We ‘bear’-footed into their domain and began the task of cleanup, all the while hearing them playing together and knowing they were only a fence away.
Being so near to these remarkable animals increased my awareness of the magnificence and variety of God’s creation. And, therefore, enlarged my vision of my Creator.
From the tiniest ladybug to the lumbering bear, God’s diverse imagination takes my breath away. And yet, whether it be tiny wildflowers in a palette of colors or huge hydrangeas in muted tones of purple, blue or pink, I’m awed when I come upon them.
Considering the heavens, stars, galaxies, oceans, mountains, fields and streams to name only a few of his incomparable creations, it is amazing that God values us above all else.
And with the Psalmist in Psalm 8:4 NKJV we can wonder, “When I consider Your heavens, the work of Your fingers, the moon and the stars, which You have ordained, what is man that You are mindful of him … For You have made him a little lower than the angels, and You have crowned him with glory and honor.”
So, ‘bear’-foot with wonder into God’s creation. You’ll be inspired to love him more. Selah
Jan Merop, a columnist with Highlands News-Sun for 30 years, resided in Sebring for 28 years before moving to North Carolina. Visit her blog Journeying with Jan @ pauseandconsider.net.
