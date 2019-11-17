SEBRING — Several bear sightings have been noted in the past few weeks. Some sightings have taken place in broad daylight in high traffic areas while others were caught on business and home surveillance cameras in the pitch of night. Some of the sightings even made the national news networks with their filmed shenanigans.
Of course, the most memorable of these sightings was just Oct. 30 near the Sebring Middle School. It was just in time for dismissal that staff was alerted and urged parents to pick up students as there was a small, all things being relative, black bear roaming around.
The Highlands News-Sun turned to Public Information Director Melody Kilborn of Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission to ask about the increase in sightings and the Sebring bear situation.
“FWC law enforcement and biologists, Highlands County Sheriff’s Office and Sebring Police Department arrived on scene shortly after to ensure public safety and monitor the bear’s movements,” Kilborn said. “The bear eventually moved out of the area. The FWC and partner agencies continue to monitor the situation and will provide additional updates if anything changes.”
The sightings have been reported off of Holmes Avenue in Lake Placid, Highlands Park Estates, also in Lake Placid, downtown Sebring and in Avon Park as well. It is nice to know there is a scientific reason for this and not the work of our collective imaginations.
“During the fall is one time of year where the public may notice an increase in bear sightings,” Kilborn said. “ In the fall, Florida black bears begin preparing for winter by consuming extra calories to pack on fat. During this time, they will eat anything that is convenient and feeding on garbage provides more calories and less effort than foraging in the woods.”
So, bears, do go in the woods, and in the neighborhoods and in the cities if there is easy eating to be had. With humans encroaching the bear’s natural habitat more and more interactions will occur. The FWC does move nuisance gators but relocating bears is not generally an option. That’s why FWC tries to educate people on keeping properties unappealing to them. Bear-proofing yards can be a challenge with garbage cans.
Other challenges include picking up fruit that has dropped, feeding pets indoors, removing bird feeders and washing a grill after using it. Bears will come back to an area where they know food is a given.
Bear-proof garbage cans can be purchased for $25 plus tax plus through the Highlands County Board of County Commissioners.
Be aware while commuting, especially in certain areas.
“During this time of the year especially, bears can be seen traveling across more roads in search for food, which results in more vehicle-bear collisions,” Kilborn said. “The FWC encourages the public to be aware of their surroundings especially around dusk and dawn, and when there is forested areas on both sides of the road.”
Because bear sightings will happen, we asked the FWC what to do if a bear and human meet. Kilborn said to make sure you are in a safe spot and make sure the bear can escape and try to scare it away.
“You want to let the bear know that it is not welcome in your yard or close to people, so from a safe location, scare it away by yelling, banging pots and pans, using an air horn, or anything else that makes a lot of noise,” Kilborn said. “The use of paintballs, bear spray, and sling shots are also allowed under FWC guidelines. Once the bear moves out of the area, you want to check to make sure that all possible attractants are secured.”
“The Florida black bear is the only type of bear that is found in the wild here in Florida, and is an important part of the Florida ecosystem,” Kilborn said. “Bears can be found almost anywhere in Florida, but prefer a mixture of flatwoods, swamps, scrub oak ridges, bayheads and hammock habitats.
Feeding or attracting bears is illegal. If you see or suspect that someone is doing so, call the FWC’s Wildlife Alert Hotline at 88-404-3922.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
I'm glad they dismissed the kids. I would be very concerned for the bear.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.