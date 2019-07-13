Beatrice Francisco
Beatrice Francisco, originally from Bronx, New York, then upstate Little Falls, New York, then Sebring, Florida, passed peacefully from her family by her side on Friday, June 28, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida, after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her loving husband of over 60 years, Lawrence R. Francisco.
Betty lived a long and full life of 89 years, during which time she enjoyed careers in dentistry, cosmetology and real estate. Her passions included drawing, painting, arts and crafts, and she enjoyed sharing her artistic talents with others. Her love was her family, friends and many acquaintances she made living and sharing a joy-filled life.
Betty is survived by her three sons, Curt (and his wife Terri), Glen (and his wife Nedra), and Dean (and his wife Sheila). She was a loving Grammie to 12 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. She will be dearly missed.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Glenbrooke at Palm Bay, care of the Betty Francisco Art Center (at 815 Briar Creek Blvd., Palm Bay, FL 32905) are appreciated.
