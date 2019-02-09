As a long-time snowbird, I have always been intrigued with Harder Hall and the Kenilworth. This year my curiosity got the best of me and I decided to read the plaque and peek inside the Kenilworth. To my surprise, the door was ajar so I entered to ask if I could look around. The building was totally empty.
I spent an hour wandering all three floors. I found two bedrooms open with door frame shattered. However, the beds were beautifully made and towels white with the little shampoos and soaps. They were ready for occupancy.
A week later I stopped again to see if there was anyone there. Again, no one. I attempted to lock the door, but was unsuccessful.
It seems a bit irresponsible to leave a national historic building so open and subject to vandalism.
John H. Beaty
Sebring
