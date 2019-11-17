This home is located at 3314 Waterwood Drive in Golf Hammock/Cormorant Point located in Sebring, Florida. This property has just been listed for sale at $174,250 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring, Florida.
This home is well maintained and is within golf cart distance to golf course and club house. This home includes two bedrooms, two baths, a large living room and dining room, front family room, 1 ½ car garage and screened rear porch and a brick paver open patio that is the ideal spot for relaxing or entertaining.
The interior color is very pleasing and would go great with most furnishings. This is a very warm and comfortable home and offers plenty of room for all to enjoy.
There are so many upgrades that have been completed within the last few years. The roof was replaced in 2016 as well as the A/C system, water heater, irrigation pump, flooring, window treatments and fresh paint. The updated Kitchen features beautiful wood cabinets, granite counter tops with soft close drawers and newer stainless steel appliances.
Both the master and the guest bedrooms are nice size and have plenty of storage space too. The master bath features a new wood vanity with updated lighting and fixtures plus large tiled shower and walk-in closet just off the bedroom. The guest bedroom has direct access also into the updated guest bath.
This home has had all the updating done for you and shows like a model home. The yard is nicely maintained, has concrete curbing around the house for easier maintenance and great curb appeal. You must see to appreciate all this home has to offer.
This property is move-in ready so don’t wait too long! Start living your Florida lifestyle today!
To arrange for a showing please call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884. You can also visit our website by going to www.teresabock.com or email us at Teresa@TeresaBock.com. MLS#270456
