Special to the Highlands News-Sun

This home is at 1366 Lake Josephine Drive in Sebring. It is priced for $299,000 and is listed by Lisa Terrell with Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Florida Properties Group.

This beautiful lakefront property is situated on Lake Josephine with almost an acre of land and has an additional guest house completely private from the main home. The main house boasts 2,488 living square feet with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, an expansive screened porch area and the home has been completely updated throughout.

The home features a tastefully decorated spacious kitchen that includes: newer appliances, corian counter tops, an island with pull out drawers and pass-thru widow to the lanai. The home provides a great space for entertaining guests and a relaxing atmosphere while enjoying the view of the lake.

On the upper floor, French doors open onto a large balcony finished with composite decking from the master suite and guest bedroom to catch another awesome glimpse of the lake.

There is a fully fenced backyard with a fire pit to enjoy the cool evening breeze and the sounds of nature.

One of the most unique features is the guest house that has a full kitchen, full bathroom plus a loft. This could also be used as a rental for additional income.

The new roof was put on in 2018. There is a two-car carport 30-by-29 feet, another large carport 30-by-18 feet and a 20-by-12-foot shed. There is plenty of room for vehicles and your toys.

If you are looking for your own piece of paradise, this property will not disappoint — only impress.

For additional information or to schedule a private showing, call Lisa Terrell at 863-414-0358 or visit lterrell.bhhsfloridapropeties.com

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments