This home is at 20 Victory Way in Lake Placid. It is priced for $288,000 and is listed with Kevin and Teresa Bock with Re/Max Realty Plus in Sebring.
This property is located on Lake Saddlebags in Lake Placid within a close distance to downtown Lake Placid and all of your shopping locations. If you are looking for an affordable waterfront home, then this may be the one for you.
This home offers four bedrooms, three-and-a-half baths with an oversized two- car garage plus extra parking and driveway space. This home was built in 2003, has over 2,200 living square feet and over 3,100 total square feet under roof.
Some of the nice features include an open floor plan with cathedral ceilings with plant shelf, a newer A/C system, open kitchen with double oven, microwave, and stainless steel refrigerator and dishwasher.
There is an awesome view of the lake from most rooms, a 12-by-22-foot rear screened porch with a half bath for easy access, plus outdoor shower for rinsing off after being in the lake.
The large master suite has a gorgeous view overlooking the lake, open double closet and large master bath with double sink vanity, cultured marble shower and a jetted jacuzzi tub.
The fourth bedroom could also be used as a den, formal dining room or even an office with attached bath access. The two guest bedrooms are nice size and share a Jack and Jill bathroom with double sink vanities and cultured marble shower.
The party gazebo is ideal for entertaining and enjoying the fun times to be had on this lake. The owner has just replaced most of the decking, wooden staircase and includes a maintenance fee composite floating dock. The brick paver patio is an ideal spot to sit and relax by the gas fire pit. This home is great as a weekend getaway or for year-round enjoyment!
You will not be disappointed in all this home has to offer. Start living the Florida lifestyle today!
For directions to the house, take U.S. 27 South to Lake Placid to east on County Road 621. Turn right on Victory Way; it’s the first home on right.
To make an appointment to preview this home, please call Kevin and Teresa Bock at 863-381-9063 or 863-381-7884. You can also visit their website at teresabock.com or email Teresa@TeresaBock.com. Ask about MLS#265646.
