Would you spare three minutes of your time to save lives? That’s all it takes – and more than 113,000 people in the United States, including approximately 5,700 Floridians, are counting on you to do just that. How? Register your decision to become an organ and tissue donor.
April is Donate Life Month, and I encourage those who have not yet done so to visit Florida’s organ, eye and tissue donor registry at www.DonateLifeFlorida.org, where you can find factual information about donation, and designate your donation wishes. You can also register as a donor when getting or renewing a driver license or ID card at your local tax collector’s office.
One organ donor can save the lives of eight people, and improve more than 70 others through the gifts of tissue donation. All major religions support donation and there are no costs to the donor’s family. To save lives as an organ and tissue donor, register today at www.DonateLifeFlorida.org, or simply say “yes” to saving lives through donation during a driver license renewal during your next driver license office/tax collector’s office visit.
Betsy Edwards
Public Affairs Project Manager
LifeLink® of Florida
