We were never meant to journey this life alone.
The vision of the Champion for Children Foundation of Highlands County, Inc. is for all youth to reach their greatest potential and become responsible members of a global society. How will this vision become a reality? Through community. And we are a strong community.
With a population now over 100,000, 20,000 are children and teens. That means, if just one out of every four adults would commit to investing in the life of a local child, every young person in Highlands County would be positively affected. Approximately 34% of our population is over the age of 65, bringing a specific element of strength to our community. Through life experiences and expertise as business owners, military leaders, trade specialists, doctors, teachers, and more, retirees have an incredible opportunity to instill wisdom and mentor the next generation.
With a growing population and diversity, increased educational opportunities, and greater global access, our youth quite literally have the world at their fingertips. Yet they are still most directly influenced by those closest to them, and grow up seeing themselves as their com-munity sees them. And unfortu-nately, we still experience neglect, prejudice, bullying, violence, and abuse in our hometowns.
The mission of the Champion for Children Foundation is to provide child abuse and neglect prevention programs and early intervention services to our Highlands County children and families. Our com-munity has backed this mission since the Foundation’s incorporation in 1993, starting with an initial $2,000 in donations allowing services to begin in 1994. Over the years, the Champion for Children Foundation has grown both in support, volun-teerism and reach, now addressing the real and current needs of over 4,000 children and youth annually.
Thirteen community initiatives provide local children and families with much needed assistance. Whether facing an emergency, healing from trauma, battling an illness, or looking to connect with other families and resources, the Champion for Children Foundation is honored to encourage and bless those in need through your incred-ible partnership and heartfelt giving.
We are stronger together. And the more we work together, the greater impact we will have on our children, our future.
Carissa Marine is CEO of the Champion for Children Foundation, a 501©3 nonprofit organization providing prevention programs and early intervention services to local at-risk families and children in need.
Tax-deductible donations to help our local families may be sent to: 419 E. Center Ave., Sebring, FL 33870. Call 863-382-2905 or visit www.ChampionforChildren.org for information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.