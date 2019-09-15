The Freshwater Fishing Forecast for the third week of September gives anglers the last two days of a weak full moon phase and other than today, a seasonal fall weather pattern forecast.
All fishing factors considered, anglers will enjoy slightly better than average fishing today and Monday. Tuesday through Thursday tough fishing days can be expected as lunar activity will be at the lowest level of the month. Weather factors will also not cause fish to adjust so anglers will have to hunt for the hungry fish — no mass feeding activity.
Today through Tuesday there will be a perfect fishing wind of 7 to 10 mph out of the north. However, Wednesday through Saturday a strong northerly wind will prevail at speeds of 12 to 15 mph from midmorning to the sunset period.
The last quarter moon phase occurs Saturday and a high pressure system moves through the state starting late Thursday night and continues through Saturday. The forecast predicts a better-than-average upward pressure change. Therefore fish will need to adjust upward. This will cause a mass feeding event within shoreline areas and at the top of treepiles and structures a day or so before the first day of the fall season.
Best Fishing Days: Today the full moon underfoot period will be better than average. But Tuesday through Thursday won’t be very good. Friday and Saturday there is a fairly significant high pressure system forecast which will cause fish to adjust upward into feeding areas, triggering above average fishing conditions. Expect fish to migrate upward from 12-foot depths to 4-foot depths on these two days.
The Major Fishing Period: Today the moon is underfoot at 2:33 p.m. and solar noon occurs at 1:19 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4-5 today from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Daily this period moves later by about 45 minutes and decreases in feed rating by a half number daily until the midweek when it bottoms-out at a 3-4 rating.
The Minor Fishing Period: Today the moonset occurs at 8:42 p.m. and the sunset at 7:31 p.m. which will create a feed intensity rating of 4 from 6-9 p.m. Daily this period remains centered on the setting of the sun but will lose feed rating slightly to a 3-rating by Tuesday through Thursday.
The underfoot moon will start to improve the sunset period Friday evening and through the weekend. You can expect a feed rating of 4-5 next weekend during the hours of 5-8 p.m.
The moonrise occurs today at 8:42 a.m. and the sunrise at 7:11 a.m. and atmospheric pressure will rise slightly during this time. Therefore a 3-4 rating will occur from 7-9:30 a.m. today and will move later daily by about 50 minutes. During the second half of this week the moonset will improve the midday feed rating by one number.
Prime Monthly Periods: Sept. 15-16, last two days of weak full moon phase. Note: Sept. 26-30 a strong super new moon will occur and you can expect excellent fishing conditions. Oct. 11-15, weak full moon; Oct. 25-30, strong new moon.
Highlands Bass Angler Bass Guide Specials: A 4-6 hour charter for $250 for up to three anglers, all gear, artificial bait and tackle included. Or, want to learn a particular lake and discover where fish are? Call for a ‘Custom Bass Fishing Classroom on the Lake Plan’ quote. Call 863-381-8474 to plan and book your bass fishing experience today.
Istokpoga.info News: The lake level is at 38.62 feet above sea level. 38.65-feet is the current high-level mark but will be raised gradually to the annually high mark of 39.5-feet by Oct. 15. The minimum low-level is 37.75-feetvand will gradually be raised to the annual high mark of 39-feet by Oct. 15.
S68 Spillway Status: (Saturday 4 a.m.) All gates are closed in order to store water for the fall, winter and spring seasons. Unless another severe rain event occurs at the end of this year’s hurricane season, South Florida Water Mgmt. District’s objective is to store as much water as possible throughout central Florida.
Visit Istokpoga.info website and click on the links to the South Florida Water Mgmt. (SFWMD) real-time S68 and S68X spillway gates status webpage. You’ll find water level and flow status data of all water-way structures from Kissimmee to Clewiston. Also provided is a link to the Army Corps of Engineers’ graphical plot, annual water-management schedule website link.
Access this article online at BassFishingForecast.com, or HighlandsBassAngler.com.
Lightning is a real threat: During the rainy season lightning is a real threat, therefore anglers should formulate an escape plan when fishing during the afternoon and evening hours. Weather apps for smart phones are always very beneficial in providing an alert thirty minutes before a weather system enters your location.
Anglers should be able to get off the lake and into a vehicle within 5 to 10 minutes. Do not take cover under trees or tents. If you get caught on the lake as lightning starts, lay lower than your main motor. And it’s essential that you have a working fire extinguisher on board.
Fishing from Shorelines: Learn where the deeper water comes closest to shorelines by consulting a lake contour map. There are 45 Highlands County lake maps published online at FloridaLakesMaps.com. Each map is edited to include boat ramp locations and have been enlarged for easy reading. You’ll discover that the majority of the lakes’ public boat ramps and docks are located within the better shoreline fishing areas.
HighlandsBassAngler.com offers bass fishing guide-trip options, 72 lake-contour maps and additional map sources and fishing philosophy. Personalized custom fishing package options for beginners to professional anglers are available upon request.
Dave Douglass is a bass fishing guide and teacher on 25 lakes, from the towns Kissimmee to Clewiston. Visit HighlandsBassAngler.com for complete details. Phone: 863-381-8474. Email: DavidPDouglass@hotmail.com.
