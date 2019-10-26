When it comes to scary things, I am a wimp.
I hate roller coasters. This is partially based on a fear of heights, which I have yet to master at the ripe old age of 61. That’s not to say I’ve never ridden them. I can occasionally be coaxed on one, but usually I pass.
Down escalators frighten me. Again, the fear of heights plays a part, but I also am convinced that I’m going to fall forward on the thing and die. That means I tend to avoid escalators as much as possible, constantly searching for an elevator.
When it comes to roaches (especially palmetto bugs) I am a whimpering pile of quivering goo. I can barely get close enough to dead ones to sweep them out of the house and forget me getting anywhere near a live one.
While I can enjoy the occasional scary flick, Halloween scares don’t appeal to me. I’ve never visited our local Terror Trail and haven’t even considered the Halloween Horror Nights held at Universal Studios here in Florida. Not my cup of tea.
And then my best friend Tina referred me to an article she shared on Facebook, about a haunted house so scary that no one has finished it. And there’s a $20,000 prize for anyone who does.
According to an article written by Natalie Dreier on www.wsbtv.com, there is a haunted house located in Summertown, Tennessee. The cost to get in is a bag of dog food for the owner’s dogs. Russ McKamey owns McKamey Manor, which according to its website runs an event once a week year-round.
While it’s cheap to get in, it’s not easy. There are seven requirements to participate.
You must be 21 (18-20 with parental approval), have completed a sports physical, and a doctor’s letter saying you’re physically and mentally up for the challenge. You must pass a background check and screening by the house’s employees. You then must provide proof of medical insurance and pass a drug test.
After that you are required to sign a 40-page waiver (that’s not a typo). Finally, you get to watch a two-hour video of past visitor’s visits and come up with a safeword before you’re finally allowed to start the challenge.
According to the house’s website, you then get to experience “an audience participation event in which (YOU) will live your own Horror Movie.” Actors in the horror house are allowed to make contact with visitors — participants are urged not to wear expensive clothing or things that can’t get wet.
Every experience is different, because it’s based on the participant’s personal fears. The event can last up to 10 hours — the vetting process alone can take three to four hours.
The rational part of me recognizes that the process before even setting foot in the house is designed to fill one with unease. And that so far no one has died from the experience, though the police were once called when neighbors saw a woman being dragged from a vehicle. Now McKamey warns the cops ahead of time when a tour starts.
For me, $20,000 isn’t enough to try this. Are you crazy? They’d probably dump a bucketful of roaches on me or strand me on top of a tall escalator with no other way down. I probably wouldn’t last 20 minutes before I was screaming my safeword.
Anyway, if you want to check it out, the website is www.mckameymanor.com. If you think you’re the bravest person on the planet, you can give it a shot. Me? I’ll stick to the non-scary stuff, like Halloween candy. As long as there’s chocolate.
