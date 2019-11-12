SEBRING — Christmas carols often speak of bells, ringing and ting, ting, ting-a-ling as a sign of joy ushering in the holiday seasons. Established in 1891, The Salvation Army red kettles and volunteer bell ringers are as traditional to Christmas as Santa and his elves. Now The Salvation Army in Sebring needs you to ring your bell for others in need.
The cities of Avon Park and Sebring can register online at The Salvation Army website. There are various locations and times to choose from. The dates are Nov. 29 through Christmas Eve from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.
“We have begun using RegisterToRing.com as our means of registering bell ringers,” Salvation Army Service Director Bryan Naugle said.
After landing on Registertoring.com, enter your zip code, city or state. From that page, volunteers can search by date, city or location such as Sebring Publix North etc.
Although there are many locations on the list, Naugle said on Monday that the list is not quite finished.
“I am still in the process of trying to get times opened up on the website, so some locations may not show all of those hours yet, but will shortly.”
The funds collected in the county’s kettles will be used to help others who may be struggling, not just at Christmas time but all throughout the year.
Some of the services The Salvation Army provides the community are:
- Emergency financial assistance
- Food pantry
- Disaster services
- Youth character building
- Holiday assistance
A free Thanksgiving dinner will be served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 28. To dine in and share a meal with neighbors head over to The Salvation Army building off the Circle at 120 N. Ridgewood Dr. In order to pick up an order, go to the county’s Multi Sports Complex’s concession stand at 216 Sheriff’s Tower Road. The Salvation Army is offering free delivery.
For more information on volunteering or reserving Thanksgiving dinner, call 863-385-7548, ext. 100.
