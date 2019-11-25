SEBRING — When Gov. Ron DeSantis emptied and reappointed the South Florida Water Management District Board earlier this year, he put an agricultural representative on it.
Ben Butler, dairyman from Highlands County, said he put in an application in February and didn’t think anything of it until DeSantis called him up, “out of the clear blue,” to schedule a meeting. They talked for 20 minutes and Butler found himself on the board.
It wasn’t that big of a surprise, nor is it new for his family. His grandfather, Robert K. Butler, served on the board from 1979-1980, 40 years and one month before he took a seat.
It’s not a new endeavor for his family, either. The Butler family has been involved in water management since the 1940s when his grandfather and great grandfather had a dairy in Hollywood. They moved it north in 1965 to the banks of the Kissimmee River, for a couple of reasons.
First, the Army Corps of Engineers channeled the river that year, guaranteeing flood control and land that would be useful year-round.
Second, development had gotten too intrusive in Hollywood by that time.
“When the county wanted to put Sheridan Street right through the farm, that was the last straw,” Butler said. “[My family] got the contract on property in Highlands County the same day as the [Kissimmee River] channel contract.”
His father and two uncles ran Butler Dairy, and now, Butler said, he and his two brothers handle the day-to-day operations, with approximately 900 dairy cows, from which they breed replacement heifers, and approximately 200 beef cows, from which they breed calves to sell each year.
Their father “calls the shots” and their mother runs the books. Work won’t stop on Thanksgiving. It never does, especially not at a dairy with cows needing to be milked each day.
“As long as it’s all going smooth, we try to sit down and have lunch,” Butler said, noting that Christmas is the same. “All holidays are spent on the farm.”
As long as their workers are on the job, so is his family, Butler said.
Work on the farm interrupted his education, but only because of three unwelcome visitors a while ago: Hurricanes Charley, Frances and Jeanne. Two sent their eyes directly over the dairy and blew down buildings.
Butler got his undergraduate education from the University of Florida in 2002. He finished his masters degree earlier this year, 15 years later.
When asked about being the lone agriculture board member, Butler said he isn’t. Ron Bergeron Sr,. originally of Davie, owner of Bergeron Land Development, competed professionally in rodeo for 20 years and remains a cowboy at heart, according to his profile on SFWMD.org.
Butler said Bergeron also “keeps a few beef cows,” but Butler lays claim to being the only SFWMD board member whose main occupation and living comes directly from agriculture, and who calls inland Florida his home.
Everyone else, he reckons, lives within 10 miles of the coast, but he sees a lot of diverse backgrounds and understanding among them. The first meeting was the second week of November, and Butler said he got a warm welcome from staff, whom he found “excited” to have someone from an inland rural county working in agriculture.
His district, on the board, stretches from Osceola County through Polk, Highlands, Okeechobee and Glades counties. There is also an at-large position with someone from those areas, he said.
“The governor assembled a good team,” Butler said.
That team’s mission is to find out the reasons behind and devise solutions for the recent heavy blue-green algae outbreaks, as well as the day-to-day operations of the district: Flood control, water supply and water quality.
Butler said blue-green algae has caused problems in Lake Okeechobee since the 1970s. It’s not new, but it is becoming a bigger problem.
“I get it. It’s a problem for tourism,” Butler said, adding that it becomes an “emotional issue” while scientists and stakeholders are trying to find the origin and solutions.
Meanwhile, he said, the water management district is something that has always been present, whether in the supply of water for cows, irrigation or drinking or the health of the tributaries all around the dairy and the state.
“It’s something that has touched my family life for my entire life,” Butler said.
