CINCINNATI — Left tackle Jonah Williams is expected to miss the season after surgery for a torn labrum in his left shoulder.
The team said in a statement that Williams is expected to make a full recovery. He was injured at a practice earlier this month.
The Bengals drafted Williams at No. 11 overall in April, looking to upgrade an offensive line that has been a longstanding problem. They also took guard Michael Jordan in the fourth round and drafted center Billy Price in the first round last year. Cordy Glenn, last year’s left tackle, is expected to return to his former spot.
“We look forward to Jonah being a major contributor in the future, and know that he won’t let this injury deter him from still being an important part of this team,” coach Zac Taylor said in a statement.
The 11th overall pick is the biggest addition to a line that’s been the main focus in the offseason. They also took guard Michael Jordan in the fourth round. It’s undecided where Cordy Glenn — last year’s left tackle — will eventually line up. Glenn hasn’t played guard since college.
Also, they gave right tackle Bobby Hart a three-year extension and signed guard John Miller from the Bills to a three-year deal.
The Bengals were hoping to get Williams a lot of practice time during minicamp to get him ready to be a starter. Williams is getting used to a new offense and a different level of play.
“It’s just (getting) comfortable, being acclimated,” he said.
With Williams sidelined for minicamp, the Bengals will have to wait until training camp to start sorting out the line.
“Right now, you’ll just see a little bit more shuffling,” Taylor said “So that’s what that is.”
Green Getting Ready
A.J. Green was limited to individual drills during minicamp, but showed no lingering issues with his surgically repaired toe. Taylor said the Bengals are going easy with Green, who missed nearly half of last season with a torn ligament in the right big toe.
“I’ll be ready for training camp,” Green said Wednesday. “Yesterday was the first time I got to participate with some team stuff, but it felt good. I’m not sore or anything.”
The Bengals are learning their third different offense in three seasons. Green’s biggest challenge is getting down the timing of the new pass routes.
“We have a couple different routes I haven’t run before, so training camp is going to be big for me just to get out there, everything is live with the defense going, so it will be good,” he said.
Taylor was pleased with participation in the offseason workouts, including the voluntary sessions. The mandatory minicamp ends on Thursday.
“For the most part, we’ve had almost 100 percent attendance this offseason,” Taylor said. “A guy has missed here or there, but there’s been no one that’s missed a significant amount of time. Guys have really bought in.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.