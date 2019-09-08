SEBRING — Don Elwell has not yet resigned his county commission seat to run for Highlands County Clerk of the Court.
When he does — and he is required to submit that resignation letter by next June — two candidates have already filed to run for that spot: Mary Bengtson and Joedene Elizabeth Thayer, Highlands County’s planning supervisor.
Both are registered as Republicans, according to Highlands County Supervisor of Elections Penny Ogg.
Thayer, speaking during a work break, said she’s thought about running for a couple of years, but Elwell’s recent announcement that he’d run for clerk pushed up her timeline.
“He surprised me,” Thayer said.
Coming from a planning perspective, Thayer said she sees that Highlands County needs to grow economically, and needs housing.
She also sees how the county could improve on protecting historical and environmental resources.
“We do a good job. (But) we could do a lot better,” Thayer said.
Recreational resources are available and accessible, she said, but not always known.
One example, she said, is Arbuckle Creek, which few people use for kayaking, canoeing or other forms of passive recreation.
As for her own resume, Thayer considers herself “well-rounded,” with a good understanding of Highlands County after working in local government for 12 years.
She spent 20 years before that as a master sergeant, now retired, in the U.S. Army. She was deployed to Korea, Germany and all over the United States. Although she was briefly in Alaska while en route to Korea, the full-time deployment in the U.S. that was farthest from Florida, she said, was Oklahoma.
If elected, Thayer would have to resign her position with the county.
Bengtson expressed happiness with Elwell's work on the Board.
"I have a lot of respect for him and the way he approaches public service," Bengtson said. "He has been very accessible and available to the public, always willing to go above and beyond to address concerns and get answers for people."
Bengtson has seen some past commissioners and some currently on the board as dismissive of the public, which she believes has caused a lot of apathy.
"I have been among the number of people that stopped going to the county commission meetings because it became a waste of time," Bengtson said.
However, she found Elwell to be "a breath of fresh air," and felt concern he would soon vacate his seat. She hopes to represent the county with as much enthusiasm and interest in public input as he's had, she said.
"Ultimately, my hope is that we elect more commissioners that have the same mindset, and Highlands County will finally have a majority of commissioners that are considerate of public input and responsive to the needs of the community," Bengtson said.
She is listed as office manager at Fully Vaped and corporate manager at Glass Bottle Outlet.
Currently, Bengtson and Thayer are candidates for the 2022 general election.
Until Elwell submits a letter of resignation from the board, Ogg said he’s still county commissioner for District 2 with a term that doesn’t end until 2022.
“You can’t run for two offices that run concurrently,” Ogg said.
However, Elwell will have to submit that letter to run for Clerk of Courts, Ogg said. Once he does, Bengtson’s and Thayer’s candidacies will move to the 2020 ballot, Ogg said.
